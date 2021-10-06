MASA MTS Solutions Now Available On Selerix Systems

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA Medical Transport Solutions (MTS) announces our benefits solutions are now available on Selerix Systems. The ability to access MASA MTS' solutions on Selerix Systems provides brokers and businesses of all sizes the opportunity to offer the only employee benefits offering that covers the out-of-pocket costs for emergency medical ground and air transportation in the United States and Canada.

MASA MTS is a supplemental healthcare coverage membership offering specifically dedicated to emergency transportation. Once a healthcare plan pays its portion, MASA MTS works with providers to ensure that MASA Members incur zero out-of-pocket costs, including coverage for out-of-network charges and healthcare plan co-pays and deductibles.

The Selerix online benefits administration platform is utilized by brokers, employers, and carriers to streamline the process of employee benefits enrollment. Through inclusion on the Selerix platform, MASA MTS is now available to an expanded network of brokers and employers, enabling them to provide significant added value to employees.

"Today's workforce demands more from their employers," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales. "By adding MASA MTS to their benefits suite, employers can offer a valuable option and showcase their care for the wellbeing of their employees. The Selerix partnership helps us impact even more people with this essential coverage."

"Employers continue to offer an increasingly diverse set of benefits in the workplace. We have worked with MASA to provide a great user experience and hassle-free administration for their innovative product," said Lyle Griffin, president of Selerix Systems.

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions:

MASA MTS is the leading prepaid limited health service that covers the unexpected out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency medical transport. We provide a membership program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.masamts.com.

About Selerix Systems:

Selerix produces software utilized by employers, brokers, and carriers to conquer the chaos of benefits administration, employee engagement, and ACA reporting. With an active user base of over 8.3 million employees, Selerix is trusted by groups in diverse industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, transportation, municipalities, nonprofit, and industrial services. For more information, visit https://www.selerix.com/.

SOURCE Masa Global

Related Links

https://www.masaglobal.com

