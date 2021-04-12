Global sporting icon, philanthropist, businessman and style trailblazer: David Beckham is the perfect partner to accompany Maserati on the next leg of its journey, breaking boundaries and driving the brand forward to the forefront of luxury motoring in the 21st century.

Paolo Tubito, Maserati Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "The Brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new Era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David is the embodiment of all these values."

David Beckham said: "It's an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design. I'm looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale."

The first act bringing together Maserati and David Beckham's values is an inspiring film showcasing the innovative spirit which sees David performing an audacious act of driving in a Maserati, just for the sheer joy of doing the unexpected. The movie sees the Maserati Ambassador driving the brand's ultimate performance SUV - the Levante Trofeo. You can watch the content here: Brand Made-Audacious

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars instantly recognizable for their extraordinary personality. With their style, technology and innate exclusivity, they satisfy the most discerning and refined tastes and have always been a point of reference in the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy international markets. Ambassadors of this heritage are the flagship Quattroporte, the Ghibli sports sedan, now also available in hybrid version as the Trident Brand's first electrified car, and the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and exceptional technical solutions. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol, 4 cylinder hybrid and V6 diesel powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The range's prestige was recently even further enhanced by the introduction of the new Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine. The top-of-the-range is the new MC20 super sports car, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) in Grugliasco (Turin), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. The new MC20 supercar is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.

