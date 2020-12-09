Maserati Makes Next Generation SiriusXM with 360L a Standard Feature Across Entire Model Year 2021 Lineup

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice in entertainment than ever before. SiriusXM with 360L gives drivers and their passenger's access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. It also delivers more live channels than ever from SiriusXM's acclaimed satellite and streaming lineup, which features an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more. SiriusXM with 360L's personalized "For You" recommendations and ability to quickly access related content also make it easier than ever for listeners to discover more of the programming they love.

Maserati's SiriusXM with 360L experience also features Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. With Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, drivers can create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to, then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want.

Maserati owners and lessees in the United States receive a 12-month trial subscription to SiriusXM's top-tier All Access package with their purchase or lease and can drive off the lot and immediately enjoy all of the satellite and streaming features that SiriusXM with 360L offers.

"Maserati customers are always looking for top performance and the best listening experience," said Andy Love, Director brand and sales, Maserati North America. "The addition of SiriusXM with 360L to our 2021 model year vehicles allows our drivers to have thousands of listening options for every interest."

"Maserati's lineup of high performance luxury vehicles offer drivers a truly extraordinary in-vehicle experience," said Chris Paganini, VP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "We are thrilled to have them embrace our innovative SiriusXM with 360L platform and make it a standard feature across their sensational model year 2021 lineup. Maserati drivers will enjoy 360L's revolutionary hybrid content delivery system that delivers even more of SiriusXM's premium content, plus smart discovery recommendations and a more personalized audio entertainment experience."

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM's exclusive streaming channels.

Access to over 10,000 hours of on demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener's favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

"For You" content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen in an easy to use way.

Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora enable drivers to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want.

Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own SiriusXM favorites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface allows for seamless navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.

"Related" recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and on demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing programming.

Drivers and passengers can use their voice to search SiriusXM's extensive library of content.

Vehicle owners can subscribe to SiriusXM, manage their account, or contact SiriusXM directly from the touch screen on the dash when their vehicle is parked.

SiriusXM with 360L in Maserati vehicles can receive over-the-air updates so users can get new SiriusXM features easily, without needing to make a trip to the dealership.

SiriusXM All Access delivers SiriusXM's full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and on compatible connected devices and speakers in the home. For more on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways you can listen, go to www.SiriusXM.com.

About Maserati

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognizable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, now also available in hybrid version, the Trident Brand's first electrified car, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of superlative excellence. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol, 4 cylinder hybrid and V6 diesel engines, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The range's prestige was recently even further enhanced by the introduction of the new Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine. The top-of-the-range is the new MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. The new MC20 supercar is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant. For further information: www.maseratiusa.com/us/en

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

