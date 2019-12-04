Maserati Quattroporte Wins Best Luxury Vehicle Award From Washington Automotive Press Association

"The Washington, D.C. automotive luxury market is filled with different brands. The one that stands out to Washington Automotive Press Association media members is the Maserati Quattroporte," said William West Hopper, president of WAPA. "With their strong local dealership network that supports the brand, WAPA Members find that the Quattroporte is the luxury leader."

The Quattroporte is Maserati's flagship, full-size luxury sedan. It is available with a 424-horsepower V6 engine as well as with a 523-horsepower V8 as the Quattroporte GTS – the vehicle WAPA judged a winner. Additionally, the Quattroporte is available with Maserati's Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive system and in both GranLusso and GranSport trims, accentuating either the luxurious or sporting DNA of Maserati based on customer preference.

Introduced in 1963, the Quattroporte was the world's first-ever luxury sports sedan. It has evolved into the sophisticated version of today while retaining the celebrated style that made the Quattroporte an instant legend when it first launched. Performance-wise, the Quattroporte GTS can sprint to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 193 mph, and also boost drivers' confidence with optional active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems providing Level 2 autonomous driving technology.

As an addition to the Quattroporte line in 2020, a limited-edition number of Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso vehicles will be produced with PELLETESSUTA™ woven leather interiors made by esteemed Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna. In North America there will be a limited number of 50 Quattroporte PELLETESSUTA™ vehicles available on a first come first served basis. For more information on PELLETESSUTA™ visit: www.maseratiusa.com/us/en/brand/partners/zegna-pelletessuta or contact your local dealership to reserve yours today.

More information about Maserati Quattroporte vehicles, can be found by contacting your local dealership or visiting https://www.maseratiusa.com/us/en/models/quattroporte

