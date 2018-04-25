Maserati Showcases GranLusso and GranSport Range Strategy at Auto China 2018

Maserati has always pursued luxury and sportiness to the fullest and continues to put the customer at the center accommodating individual needs with exclusive models, designed to meet each one's unique personality and taste.

Maserati has unveiled a brand-new Personalization Area at Auto China 2018 to showcase its rich array of configurations for exterior and interior design. This area also displays a fleet of MY18 Maserati models in the highly customized GranLusso and GranSport trims.

The Levante GranSport showcased at the lounge fully embodies the racing heritage of every Maserati. It is immediately recognizable for its front grille, skid plates and roof rails in Piano Black, for the red brake callipers and the 20" Nereo wheels. 12-way power sport leather seats, power-adjustable Sport steering wheel, elongated gearshift paddles, carbon trims and Soft Close Doors are blended to create an exciting, sport-oriented interior.

The Quattroporte GranLusso redefines the concept of luxury. The elegantly restyled exterior has adopted a more imposing, Alfieri-shaped front grille, 20" Mercurio rims and black-painted brake callipers. Exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna Silk interiors with open-pore Radica wood trim and wood-finished leather steering wheel are combined with additional comfort equipment such as power foot pedals, power rear and rear side sunblinds, four-zone automatic climate control and heated rear passenger seats.

The Ghibli is another Maserati highlight in Beijing. The premium sports sedan that perfectly combines class topping performance and elegance. On show there is a 345hp Ghibli GranLusso and a 424hp Ghibli S Q4 GranSport, both equipped with the mighty 3.0 liter Twin Turbo V6 engine.

The Personalization Area

This new area showcases numerous options including five distinctive wheels, the iconic grille with carbon fiber material, and a variety of seat and steering wheel designs exclusive to the GranLusso and GranSport trims, as well as rich exterior colors, numerous interior leather options, and Alcantara upholstery.

"Luxury brands have always been pioneers in automobile personalization and Maserati continues to focus on personalization for enhancing our customer experience," said Alberto Cavaggioni, Managing Director of Maserati China.

"China has a growing number of 'connoisseurs' seeking to express their personalities and tastes through exclusive cars. Faced with increasing demands for more personalized options, Maserati stands out for its unique luxury and sports heritage, thanks to which it is capable to offer premium and exclusive options that genuinely satisfy the most discerning customers."

With refreshing designs of alloy wheels, brake callipers and steering wheels, the unmatched luxury and comfort of its full premium Italian leather and Zegna Silk interiors, the hand stitching, and the wood and carbon finishes, Maserati offers abundant configuration alternatives that scream luxury and sportiness, bringing delight to all senses.

Unique Options for Great Performance

Maserati provides various wheel options in different designs and in sizes varying from 18 to 21 inches. Five distinctive rim options are showcased at the personalization area including the classic 21" Eracle alloy wheels and the elegant 21" Titano forged alloy wheels.

The brake callipers are offered in a variety of color options, including elegant black, passionate red, dynamic yellow and iconic blue. Maserati uses six-piston fixed alloy Brembo callipers which provide remarkable braking performance.

The Radica wood trim, the leather steering wheel with wood insert and the carbon fibre sport steering wheel respectively underline the luxury and sportiness of Maserati. In homage to its sports heritage, Maserati also offers the racing-inspired carbon package, as well as elongated gearshift paddles in polished aluminum.

The newly introduced Electric Power Steering (EPS) provides better accommodation to the car's different driving modes, while ensuring improved comfort and a smooth, razor-sharp handling experience typical of every Maserati. EPS enables the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems package. Alongside active functions like Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Highway Assist, it provides an extremely comfortable and safe driving experience.

Both Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans are fitted with the new, performance enhancing Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), developed by Bosch in collaboration with Maserati. IVC is capable to prevent rather than simply correct loss of control, providing enhanced active safety and better dynamics in terms of driving performance and driver satisfaction.

Tailor-made Luxury

Every Maserati comes standard with a powerful engine producing a uniquely rumbling soundtrack. The optional Bowers & Wilkins Premium Surround Sound system is designed to provide an exhilarating auditory experience to the driver and passengers.

As for the interior, Maserati offers ventilated and power-adjustable seats in various premium Italian leather options, whose unique smell and soft-feel further enhance the refinement and comfort of the cabin. Maserati is the only brand in the world to provide a tailor-made interior such as the Ermenegildo Zegna Silk, which combines fine-grain leather with 100% natural-fibre Zegna mulberry silk, accomplishing extraordinary design and skilled craftsmanship.

On top of this, Maserati also offers a variety of exterior colors, including the high-end Tricoat and Mica paintwork. Instead of metal powder coating, the latter option uses mica plates, which reveal different hues and shades under different lighting conditions.

