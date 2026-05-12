Mashvisor Launches MashGPT: A Conversational AI Analyst for U.S. Rental Investment

The new platform lets investors, agents, analysts and appraisers query live property data in plain English with cap rates, rental comps, Airbnb occupancy and cash flow - without touching a spreadsheet

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashvisor today launched MashGPT (mash-gpt.com), an AI-powered real estate analyst that answers natural-language questions about U.S. rental investment properties. Users type a question and get back a structured, data-grounded answer in seconds. No dashboards, no filters, no spreadsheet required.

MashGPT Beta Launch MashGPT User Interface

The platform draws on Mashvisor's database of more than 2 million U.S. properties across 95 percent of the country's markets, updated continuously from MLS feeds, Airbnb, rental comps and public records. An investor can ask "Compare Airbnb versus long-term rental returns on a $450,000 property in Nashville" and get back projected income, occupancy, cash flow and cap rate in one reply. An agent can pull neighborhood investment rankings mid-client call. An appraiser can surface rental comps in the time it used to take to open a second tab.

That kind of speed has made an impression on early users. "It's like having a Bloomberg Terminal for real estate," said Marcus J., a brokerage owner in the beta program. "Ground-changer for our business." Investor Sarah C. said she cut her property research time by 80 percent in the first week.

"Real estate investors don't think in filters. They think in questions: what's the cash flow on this, how does this market stack up, what would this property do as an Airbnb. We've spent years building data that can answer those questions. MashGPT is how we make it actually easy to ask them."

— Mo Jebrini, CTO & Co-Founder, Mashvisor

MashGPT is not a general-purpose chatbot patched into a property search. It is built specifically for investment analysis, which means it understands the difference between a short-term and long-term rental strategy, returns metrics like gross yield and price-to-rent ratio as standard output, and grounds every answer in the underlying data rather than generating estimates from thin air.

For investors evaluating STR markets, MashGPT surfaces Airbnb occupancy rates, average daily rate and seasonal income patterns for comparable properties in any U.S. neighborhood — the same signals that experienced short-term rental operators use when sizing up a new market, now accessible through a two-sentence prompt.

The launch comes as competition in the individual rental market has sharpened. Elevated mortgage rates and tighter inventory have put a premium on identifying the right market before the opportunity is gone. Mashvisor's position is that AI-native research gives independent operators a meaningful edge over anyone still doing this work manually.

MashGPT is built on the same data infrastructure used by more than 250,000 investors, agents and property professionals across the Mashvisor platform. Future releases will add lender integrations, in-platform insurance quotes and agent connections for deal execution in target markets.

MashGPT is free to start at mash-gpt.com, with no credit card required. Paid tiers are available for higher data volume and API access.

About Mashvisor

Mashvisor was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. The platform provides real estate investment analytics across 95 percent of U.S. markets, covering more than 2 million properties with data sourced from MLS, Airbnb, rental comps and public records. Products include the Mashvisor investment dashboard, MashGPT (mash-gpt.com) and a real estate data API used by developers and enterprise clients.

Press Contact

Sharif Elbadawi • 310-503-9831 • [email protected] • mash-gpt.com • mashvisor.com

SOURCE Mashvisor Inc.