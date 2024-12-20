MASIMO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Masimo Corporation - MASI

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Masimo Corporation (NasdaqGS: MASI).

On July 17, 2024, the Company announced its preliminary revenue results for the second quarter of 2023, disclosing that it anticipated revenue of between $453 million and $457 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $540.87 million consensus estimate, due to a drop in healthcare revenue caused by delays in large orders, falling single-patient use sensor sales, lower customer conversions and decreasing demand for its products from hospitals.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Masimo's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

