Masking Anxiety: Many U.S. Adults Believe Workers Still Need Masks in the Workplace

"While government officials are rolling back Covid-19 requirements throughout the country, many workers aren't ready to give up their masks just yet," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "As brick-and-mortar workplaces reopen, workers are anxious about being around their colleagues once again. Employers must clearly communicate what steps they are taking to make their workplaces safe for their employees as they reopen."

The Workforce Monitor also uncovered a tension between the right to know about co-workers' vaccine status and the right to privacy about one's own status. While two in three U.S. adults (66%) believe employees have a right to know if their co-workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19, a majority (60%) also say their personal vaccine status is no one's business but their own.

In particular, 70% of Baby Boomers say employees have a right to know co-workers' Covid-19 vaccine status compared with 66% of Millennials and 60% of their Generation X counterparts. The largest support for privacy regarding their own Covid-19 vaccine status comes from Generation X (68%), closely followed by Millennials (67%), with half of Baby Boomers (52%) sharing this sentiment.

"As work sites reopen across the country, employee concerns about Covid-19 are creating a challenging privacy paradox," said Wahlquist. "Employees want to know whether their fellow co-workers have been vaccinated but don't want to make their own status public. In balancing these interests, employers must keep workplace safety considerations top of mind."

Method

The Harris Poll conducted the survey online within the U.S. on behalf of ASA from June 10–14, 2021, among a total of 2,066 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. Results were weighted on age, gender, education, race/ethnicity, household income, marital status, household size, and geographic region where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the U.S. population. In addition, the data were adjusted for differences between the online and offline populations.

