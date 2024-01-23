Mass Flow Controller Market to Increase by USD 554.89 million, Increasing demand for industrial automation to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mass flow controller market is expected to grow by USD 554.89 million during the forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the industry will progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. The global Mass Flow Controller (MFC) industry is propelled by the increasing demand for industrial automation. MFCs play a crucial role in automating processes, providing precise control of liquid and gas flow. Industries such as chemical, oil and gas, and food and beverage benefit from MFCs by improving productivity, reducing costs, ensuring accuracy in processes, and enhancing product quality. In chemical and oil and gas sectors, MFCs optimize fluid flow, while in the food and beverage industry, they contribute to waste reduction and compliance with safety regulations. The surge in industrial automation across these sectors is expected to drive market growth. View a Free Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mass Flow Controller Market 2023-2027

The industry is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aalborg Instruments and Controls Inc., Alicat Scientific, Azbil Corp., Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG, Dwyer Instruments LLC, HORIBA Ltd., IKS PVD Technology Shenyang Co. Ltd, KRACHT GmbH, Kurt J Lesker Co., MKS Instruments Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Proterial Ltd., Sensirion AG, shanghai cixi Instruments Co. Ltd., Sierra Instruments Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TSI Inc., VITROCELL Systems GmbH, and Vogtlin Instruments GmbH are some of the major participants.

The Mass Flow Controller Market is segmented as below:

Type

Exotic Alloy



Stainless Steel



Bronze



Brass

End-user

Semiconductor



Oil And Gas



Chemical



Metal And Mining



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The exotic alloy segment is poised to dominate the Mass Flow Controller (MFC) market's growth. These special alloys, known for unique properties and compositions, are integral to MFC production. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and semiconductor manufacturing rely on MFCs made with exotic alloys. Their exceptional resistance to corrosion, high temperatures, and extreme pressure positions them as crucial components for applications in challenging environments. The demand for these alloys is expected to surge, driving the overall growth of the global MFC market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mass flow controller market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mass Flow Controller Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mass Flow Controller Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Role of Exotic Alloys in Mass Flow Control

Exotic alloys are pivotal for the Mass Flow Controller (MFC) market's growth, given their unique properties ideal for corrosive materials and challenging environments. Highly resistant to corrosion, extreme temperatures, and pressure, these alloys find extensive applications, including semiconductor fabrication, bioreactor control, and corrosive gas handling. The demand for exotic alloys is bolstered by factors like flow rate accuracy, gas calibration standards, control valve technology, digital communication protocols, thermal mass flow measurement, pressure compensation, calibration services, Industry 4.0 compatibility, and vacuum applications, contributing to the global MFC market's growth during the forecast period. Additional keywords, such as PID control algorithms, real-time monitoring, automated process control, high-purity gas systems, mass flow verification, environmental testing chambers, chemical vapor deposition, OEM integration, multi-gas capability, and analog and digital output, further enhance the market's segmentation.

Some Key Highlights in the Mass Flow Controller Market 2023-2027 include:

CAGR of the industry during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mass flow controller market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mass flow controller industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mass flow controllers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors

