Mass notification systems market size is set to grow by USD 16,676.73 million between 2023 and 2027 at a CAGR of 20.06%; Increasing implementation of IP-based mass notification systems to drive market growth - Technavio

The mass notification systems market size is set to grow by USD 16,676.73 million between 2023 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 20.06%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Mass Notification Systems Market size
- Mass Notification Systems Market trends
- Mass Notification Systems Market industry analysis
The Mass Notification Systems Market is segmented as follows:
- Solution
- In-building
- Wide Area
- Distributed Recipient
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share of the in-building segment will be grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing use of solutions such as optical signals, voice communication, and other communication methods to provide instructions and information to occupants inside and outside the building can be attributed to the growth of the segment. Several industrial groups and government bodies have framed regulations requiring embedment of emergency communication systems in buildings, facilitating mass notification systems.
Get detailed Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions.
Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the mass notification systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alert Media Inc., Alertus Technologies LLC, American Signal Corp., Aurea Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Catalyst Technologies Pty Ltd., CrisisGo Inc. , Dais Inc., Desktop Alert Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Everbridge Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Siemens AG, and Singlewire Software LLC.
Key Offerings
- Alertus Technologies LLC: The company offers mass notification system namely Alertus Mass Notification System.
- American Signal Corp.: The company offers mass notification systems such as Interior mass notification system and outdoor warning sirens.
- Aurea Inc.: The company offers a mass notification system namely AlertFind.
The mass notification systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing implementation of ip-based mass notification systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the security and privacy concerns related to mass notification systems will hamper the market growth.
Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Trends
- Integration with other technologies is expected to be a major trend in the market.
- Mass notification systems are increasingly being integrated with other technologies such as IoT devices and mobile applications, enhancing their capabilities and enabling a broader emergency response.
- This includes features such as automatic alarms triggered by sensors and location-based notifications.
- Besides, cloud-based mass notification solutions are increasingly gaining popularity as they offer greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises systems
Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Drivers
- Increasing implementation of IP-based mass notification systems is one of the primary drivers for the market growth. In various businesses such as education and healthcare, the integration of IP-enabled devices and mass notification solutions has enabled end users to leverage their existing IP networks.
- IP-based notification devices help deliver targeted, personalized alerts at scale across devices such as PCs, mobile devices, and phones.
- Besides, these devices are easy to administer, allowing operators to trigger, manage, track, and control the notification process over any form of communication channel, including bulk SMS, radio, and loudspeakers.
- Furthermore, they enable the end users of broadcast systems to track the exact location of one or more people and to send help and offer emergency assistance in an efficient manner.
- Hence, the increasing implementation of IP-based mass notification systems is notably driving the mass notification systems market growth during the forecast period
Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Challenges
- Security and privacy concerns related to mass notification systems to challenge market growth. For a broadcast system to be effective, it must deliver messages reliably and in a timely manner. However, technical issues and network disruptions can affect the system's reliability, undermine confidence in the system, and reduce adoption rates.
- Security and privacy concerns are rising with the increasing use of personal data in mass notification systems, prompting organizations to implement robust security protocols to protect sensitive information and prevent data breaches. These concerns pose a challenge for the mass notification systems market growth.
- Many businesses already have multiple communication systems in place, namely e-mail, social media, and SMS. Hence, integrating a new broadcast system into an existing system can be complex, time-consuming, and require additional resources and expertise. This factor poses a challenge for the mass notification systems market growth.
To gain insights about inclusions and exclusions
Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mass notification systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mass notification systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mass notification systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mass notification systems market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Mass Notification Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2027
|
USD 16,676.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
18.37
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alert Media Inc., Alertus Technologies LLC, American
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global mass notification systems market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global mass notification systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Solution
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Solution
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Solution
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Solution
- 6.3 In-building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on In-building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on In-building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on In-building - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on In-building - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Wide area - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Wide area - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wide area - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Wide area - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wide area - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Distributed recipient - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Distributed recipient - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distributed recipient - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Distributed recipient - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distributed recipient - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Solution
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alertus Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 115: Alertus Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Alertus Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Alertus Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 American Signal Corp.
- Exhibit 118: American Signal Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: American Signal Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: American Signal Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Aurea Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Aurea Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Aurea Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Aurea Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 BlackBerry Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: BlackBerry Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: BlackBerry Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: BlackBerry Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Blackboard Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Blackboard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Desktop Alert Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Desktop Alert Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Desktop Alert Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Desktop Alert Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Everbridge Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Everbridge Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Everbridge Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Everbridge Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Omnilert LLC
- Exhibit 156: Omnilert LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Omnilert LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Omnilert LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 OnSolve LLC
- Exhibit 159: OnSolve LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 160: OnSolve LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: OnSolve LLC - Key offerings
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Singlewire Software LLC
- Exhibit 167: Singlewire Software LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Singlewire Software LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Singlewire Software LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
