Mass notification systems market size is set to grow by USD 16,676.73 million between 2023 and 2027 at a CAGR of 20.06%; Increasing implementation of IP-based mass notification systems to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mass notification systems market size is set to grow by USD 16,676.73 million between 2023 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 20.06%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report also covers the following areas:

Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Mass Notification Systems Market is segmented as follows:

Solution

In-building



Wide Area



Distributed Recipient

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share of the in-building segment will be grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing use of solutions such as optical signals, voice communication, and other communication methods to provide instructions and information to occupants inside and outside the building can be attributed to the growth of the segment. Several industrial groups and government bodies have framed regulations requiring embedment of emergency communication systems in buildings, facilitating mass notification systems.

Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the mass notification systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alert Media Inc., Alertus Technologies LLC, American Signal Corp., Aurea Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Catalyst Technologies Pty Ltd., CrisisGo Inc. , Dais Inc., Desktop Alert Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Everbridge Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Siemens AG, and Singlewire Software LLC.

Key Offerings

Alertus Technologies LLC: The company offers mass notification system namely Alertus Mass Notification System.

The company offers mass notification system namely Alertus Mass Notification System. American Signal Corp.: The company offers mass notification systems such as Interior mass notification system and outdoor warning sirens.

The company offers mass notification systems such as Interior mass notification system and outdoor warning sirens. Aurea Inc.: The company offers a mass notification system namely AlertFind.

The mass notification systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing implementation of ip-based mass notification systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the security and privacy concerns related to mass notification systems will hamper the market growth.

Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Trends

Integration with other technologies is expected to be a major trend in the market.

Mass notification systems are increasingly being integrated with other technologies such as IoT devices and mobile applications, enhancing their capabilities and enabling a broader emergency response.

This includes features such as automatic alarms triggered by sensors and location-based notifications.

Besides, cloud-based mass notification solutions are increasingly gaining popularity as they offer greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises systems

Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Drivers

Increasing implementation of IP-based mass notification systems is one of the primary drivers for the market growth. In various businesses such as education and healthcare, the integration of IP-enabled devices and mass notification solutions has enabled end users to leverage their existing IP networks.

is one of the primary drivers for the market growth. In various businesses such as education and healthcare, the integration of IP-enabled devices and mass notification solutions has enabled end users to leverage their existing IP networks. IP-based notification devices help deliver targeted, personalized alerts at scale across devices such as PCs, mobile devices, and phones.

Besides, these devices are easy to administer, allowing operators to trigger, manage, track, and control the notification process over any form of communication channel, including bulk SMS, radio, and loudspeakers.

Furthermore, they enable the end users of broadcast systems to track the exact location of one or more people and to send help and offer emergency assistance in an efficient manner.

Hence, the increasing implementation of IP-based mass notification systems is notably driving the mass notification systems market growth during the forecast period

Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Challenges

Security and privacy concerns related to mass notification systems to challenge market growth. For a broadcast system to be effective, it must deliver messages reliably and in a timely manner. However, technical issues and network disruptions can affect the system's reliability, undermine confidence in the system, and reduce adoption rates.

to challenge market growth. For a broadcast system to be effective, it must deliver messages reliably and in a timely manner. However, technical issues and network disruptions can affect the system's reliability, undermine confidence in the system, and reduce adoption rates. Security and privacy concerns are rising with the increasing use of personal data in mass notification systems, prompting organizations to implement robust security protocols to protect sensitive information and prevent data breaches. These concerns pose a challenge for the mass notification systems market growth.

Many businesses already have multiple communication systems in place, namely e-mail, social media, and SMS. Hence, integrating a new broadcast system into an existing system can be complex, time-consuming, and require additional resources and expertise. This factor poses a challenge for the mass notification systems market growth.

Mass Notification Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mass notification systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mass notification systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mass notification systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mass notification systems market vendors

Mass Notification Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.06% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 16,676.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alert Media Inc., Alertus Technologies LLC, American

Signal Corp., Aurea Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Blackboard

Inc., Catalyst Technologies Pty Ltd., CrisisGo Inc.,

Dais Inc., Desktop Alert Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc,

Everbridge Inc., Honeywell International Inc.,

International Business Machines Corp., Johnson

Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc.,

Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Siemens AG, and

Singlewire Software LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

