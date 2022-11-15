Mass Spectrometry Market Report 2022: Massive Implications for Clinical Medicine Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the overall mass spectrometry market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2022 to 2030. The research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on platform type, application, and different geographical region.

Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global mass spectrometry market.

Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global mass spectrometry market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global mass spectrometry market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2020) market size data are also provided in the report.



A mass spectrometer is a powerful analytical tool which can generate a beam of gas phase ions from samples, sort the produced ions according to their mass-to-charge ratios with electrical/magnetic fields, and provide output signals. These spectrum are used to determine the isotopic signature, mass of molecules and elucidate the chemical structure of the given sample.

The mass spectrometer market is broadly segmented on the basis of mass spectrometry platforms such as hybrid mass spectrometry and single mass spectrometry. The hybrid mass spectrometry segment is further divided into triple quadrupole, quadrupole TOF, and Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS). While single mass spectrometry is further sub-segmented into Time-of-Flight (TOF) MS, Orbitrap MS and Quadrupole The hybrid mass spectrometry segment held the largest share in the global mass spectrometry market by platform.

The demand for mass spectroscopy systems is rising due to the expanding applications in life sciences and pharmaceutical industries as wells as the substantial demand from the chemical and petrochemical industries. Moreover, the advent of these systems in tandem with chromatography techniques such as gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS), and liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS) has resulted in their widespread adoption.



Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to determine the molecular weight of compounds by separating molecular ions on the basis of their mass and charge. Mass spectrometry has a myriad of applications in biology, physics, chemistry, clinical medicine and space exploration. Mass spectrometry has emerged as a crucial method for the characterization and sequencing of different proteins. Mass spectrometry can also be used for genomics studies with potential implications for clinical medicine. The growing array of applications of mass spectrometry is driving the global mass spectrometry market. .



As of the current market scenario, North America is the largest regional market for mass spectrometry with U.S. dominating the North America mass spectrometry market. The highest market share of the region is attributed to existence of evolved healthcare and biotechnology research infrastructure, swift entry of novel products in the U.S. market, and favorable private and public funding in research and development. In addition, U.S. is the home for major mass spectrometry manufacturing companies which gives the region upper hand in entry and accepting of novel technologies in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing mass spectrometry market during the forecast period. Some prime factors driving the Asia-Pacific mass spectrometry market include rapid entry of market leaders in the region, escalated status of Asia Pacific as a hub for CRO and CMO activities, and rapid evolution of healthcare and life sciences research infrastructure. The competitors in the Asia Pacific market are budding and are continually working on introducing new clinical uses to augment value of mass spectrometry technology.

Market Segmentation

Platform

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

Quadrupole TOF

Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS)

Single Mass Spectrometry

Time-of-Flight (TOF) Mass Spectrometry

Orbitrap Mass Spectrometry

Quadrupole

Others

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Mass Spectrometry Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Mass Spectrometry Market: By Platform, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Mass Spectrometry Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Mass Spectrometry Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Mass Spectrometry Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Mass Spectrometry Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Mass Spectrometry Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Mass Spectrometry Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Dani Instruments S.P.A

Kore Technologies Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Leco Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

BGI

Perkin Elmer

AB Sciex.

