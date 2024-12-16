Mass Timber Requirements Added to Free Heights & Areas Calculator

2021 Code Conforming Wood Design Also Available

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Wood Council (AWC), International Code Council and WoodWorks have joined together to release an updated version of the free app to calculate maximum allowable heights and areas for buildings of various occupancy classifications and types of construction. The Heights & Areas Calculator is based on the provisions in the 2021 and earlier editions of the International Building Code (IBC), which includes the Type-IV mass timber construction types. The app now also includes the heights and areas specific to the 2019 California Building Code, including mass timber types of construction.

The Heights & Areas Calculator is available for free use on AWC's website and can be downloaded on Andriod, iOS and Windows devices.

Users can input the proposed building height and area for any occupancy, and the app shows allowable types of construction that are permitted. The "basic" version of the calculator limits building input to a single occupancy and equal floor areas for the entire building. An "advanced" option permits multiple occupancies and different floor areas.

"Determining allowable heights and areas for building code compliance can often be a tedious and time-intensive task for designers, builders, and code officials," said Phil Line, AWC Vice President of Codes & Regulations. "Making this free app available in so many platforms makes it more broadly available to help make the process more user-friendly and to streamline the process for identifying compliant types of construction."

"Building safety is always at the core of what we do, and we're proud to partner on a project that helps building safety professionals accurately and quickly understand the maximum allowable heights and areas in the IBC," said Mark Johnson, Executive Vice President of Content and Services, International Code Council.

"Wood construction offers distinct design advantages and this app makes its use more accessible," said Bill Parsons, WoodWorks Chief Operating Officer. "The app can be especially useful for designers dealing with mixed occupancies or looking to increase the size of their mid-rise projects, maximizing the value of their buildings."

Earlier this year, AWC and ICC also released a joint publication, the 2021 Code Conforming Wood Design (CCWD), that concisely summarizes the most important provisions related to the use of wood and wood products as they appear in the 2021 IBC.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows devices as well as directly on the AWC website at: awc.org/calculators/heights-and-areas-calculator.

The American Wood Council (AWC) represents 87 percent of the structural wood products industry and the more than 450,000 men and women working family-wage jobs in mills across the country. From dimension lumber to engineered wood products, we champion the development of data, technology, and standards to ensure the best use of wood products and recognition of their unique sustainability and carbon-reduction benefits. We are leaders in providing education to the design, code and fire official communities who view AWC as a trusted and credible resource.

www.awc.org | @woodcouncil

The International Code Council is a nonprofit association that provides a wide range of building safety solutions including product evaluation, accreditation, certification, codification and training. It develops model codes and standards used worldwide to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures.

WoodWorks-Wood Products Council provides free project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design, engineering and construction of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including multi-family/mixed-use, educational, commercial, retail, office, institutional, and public. www.woodworks.org | @woodworksUS

