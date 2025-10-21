Mass Tort Ad Agency Unveils Comment Pulse: The Revolutionary Agentic AI Tool Transforming Social Media Comments into Conversions

Innovative Multi-Agent System Automates Moderation, Replies, and Conversions for Marketers and Attorneys, Ensuring 24/7 Brand Protection and Client Growth

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass Tort Ad Agency today announced the launch of Comment Pulse, the world's first Agentic AI-powered comment management system designed specifically for marketers and Law firms. This groundbreaking tool, introduced by the agency's Convert Client division, empowers users to turn every social media interaction into a valuable lead, conversation, or signed case without manual intervention.

Convert Clients

In an era where a single negative comment can derail a brand's reputation, Comment Pulse leverages advanced Agentic AI technology, where multiple specialized AI agents collaborate to achieve targeted goals like signing more clients, boosting engagement, and safeguarding brand integrity. "Don't let a bad comment cost you a great case," said Jacob Malherbe founder of Mass Tort Ad Agency. "Comment Pulse is here to protect your reputation while converting chaos into opportunity."

Key features of Comment Pulse include:

Instant Analysis and Classification : The system reads emotions, detects hate speech, filters spam, and classifies comments as positive, neutral, or negative within seconds.

: The system reads emotions, detects hate speech, filters spam, and classifies comments as positive, neutral, or negative within seconds. Personalized, On-Brand Responses : Drawing from a customizable knowledge base and tone settings whether professional, empathetic, or witty Comment Pulse crafts tailored replies that align with your voice. It even detects legal spam, hides profanity, and measures response certainty before posting.

: Drawing from a customizable knowledge base and tone settings whether professional, empathetic, or witty Comment Pulse crafts tailored replies that align with your voice. It even detects legal spam, hides profanity, and measures response certainty before posting. Automation with Control : Users can review every reply or enable auto-respond mode when the AI reaches 80% confidence. From a single dashboard, manage sentiment, tone, CTA links, and multiple social profiles across Facebook and Instagram.

: Users can review every reply or enable auto-respond mode when the AI reaches 80% confidence. From a single dashboard, manage sentiment, tone, CTA links, and multiple social profiles across Facebook and Instagram. Seamless Integration: Simply log in, connect your pages, and let the AI handle the rest operating 24/7 like an tireless social media manager, but faster and smarter.

The results speak for themselves: cleaner comment sections, accelerated conversions, stronger client trust, and teams freed to focus on high-level strategy rather than daily moderation. "This isn't just the future of engagement, it's here now," added Jacob Malherbe. "Comment Pulse transforms every comment into a conversation that converts, revolutionizing how attorneys and marketers build relationships and grow their practices."

Comment Pulse is now available and poised to redefine social media management in the legal and marketing industries. Join the revolution today and experience the power of Agentic AI.

For more information, visit https://convertclients.ai/

About Mass Tort Ad Agency Mass Tort Ad Agency specializes in innovative digital solutions for attorneys and marketers, helping them acquire and convert clients efficiently in competitive landscapes. Through its Convert Client division, the agency delivers cutting-edge tools like Comment Pulse to drive growth and protect reputations.

Media Contact: Jacob Malherbe - Mass Tort Ad Agency Email: [email protected] Phone: (866) 670-0006

SOURCE Mass Tort Ad Agency