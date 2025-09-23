X Social Media Rebrands as Mass Tort Ad Agency

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X Social Media, a legacy digital advertising agency in the mass tort space since 2015, is excited to announce that it has rebranded as Mass Tort Ad Agency, effective September 17, 2025.

For our clients, nothing is changing in how we operate. The same team, the same systems, and the same results-driven strategies you've come to rely on remain firmly in place. This is simply a brand and URL update, a fresh identity that better reflects who we are today and where we're headed.

Since 2015, our agency has spent over $250 million on Facebook advertising, helping individuals harmed through no fault of their own connect with the legal help they need. As Mass Tort Ad Agency, we will continue this mission with the same dedication, knowledge, and personal service that have defined us for the past decade.

Alongside the rebrand, we've launched our new website: www.masstortadagency.com. The site offers updated resources, information about mass torts, and highlights from our first 10 years in business.

"While our name and website are changing, everything else stays the same," said Jacob Malherbe, Founder of Mass Tort Ad Agency. "Our clients will still work with the same experienced team they know and trust. This rebrand simply gives us a clearer identity for the work we do best, helping law firms connect with the clients who need them most."

The retirement of the X Social Media brand marks the beginning of a new chapter, but the agency's commitment to its clients and mission remains unchanged.

For more information, please visit www.masstortadagency.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Malherbe

1-888-670-0006

[email protected]

SOURCE Mass Tort Ad Agency