Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and ArbiterSports Announce Partnership

The agreement between Arbiter and the MIAA provides Massachusetts with a comprehensive solution that will help educators and administrators effectively manage all aspects of athletic events. From scheduling games, assigning and paying officials and event workers, managing rosters, to arranging facilities and transportation, the Arbiter platform will give MIAA schools an array of invaluable tools. The agreement also allows schools to leverage ArbiterSports' connections with key industry players that optimize events.

"We've had a wonderful relationship with ArbiterSports for many years, and we're excited to expand that partnership by deploying ArbiterGame across Massachusetts," said MIAA Assistant Director Sherry Bryant. "This will dramatically simplify the way we schedule and manage games by giving us a streamlined, bi-directional flow of information between schools and state officials using one powerful software platform."

In addition to the aforementioned capabilities, the MIAA and its schools will also benefit from increased agility and communication tools, change management resources, compliance tracking and enforcement, and access to Arbiter's support team in Sandy, Utah to assist with account setup and customer support.

Prior to the ArbiterGame agreement, ArbiterSports and MIAA collaborated through the state's use of ArbiterPay, which allows schools to pay officials and non-officials electronically. This capability ensured the timeliness and accuracy of payments, minimized administrative costs, and removed the hassle of manual transactions and 1099 generation.

"The MIAA has been a fabulous partner," said ArbiterSports President and CEO, Kyle Ford, "and as we continue to invest, innovate and grow, we're excited to expand the relationship. Through work with Massachusetts and other forward-thinking state associations, we're optimizing our current product set and introducing new solutions. We're working tirelessly daily to empower those that are changing lives through athletics."

