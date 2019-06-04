Massachusetts, Meet LifeSecure: Insurer Expands into New State, Launches Simple Long Term Care Coverage

BRIGHTON, Mich., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSecure Insurance Company has launched its worksite Long Term Care Insurance (LTCI) in Massachusetts, marking the first time the company is doing business in the state. With the addition of Massachusetts, LifeSecure has grown its national footprint to include 48 states and Washington, D.C.

"We can't wait to show Massachusetts our innovative approach to insurance," said Pat Prichard, LifeSecure president and CEO. "Today's workers have gotten a firsthand look at the challenges and impact long-term care has on families, while employers are looking for solutions to help employees protect their later years and future financial health. LifeSecure's user-friendly worksite LTCI can put solutions within reach for more families, strengthen employee benefit packages, and add versatility to any agent's portfolio."

Some 40 million people in the United States are serving as unpaid family caregivers, including 10 million millennials1. Without a plan or solutions like LTCI, providing long-term care can take a major toll on the physical, emotional and financial health of entire families.

By designing a product that's easy to understand, LifeSecure's worksite LTCI helps families make informed decisions when planning for potential LTC needs and protecting their finances. LifeSecure's LTCI offers:

Straightforward coverage with just four simple plan designs

Flexible benefits that can provide for traditional LTC services, informal caregivers, home modifications, and other options that allow policyholders to receive care in a setting they prefer

Plan options to fit almost any size business

A simple online application and expedited approval process

In addition to Massachusetts, LifeSecure has launched its worksite LTCI in New Hampshire. The company also released its Accident Insurance to the individual and worksite markets in North Dakota and Virginia, and its enhanced Hospital Recovery Insurance to the individual and worksite markets in Arizona, Connecticut and Minnesota.

About LifeSecure Insurance Company

Based in Brighton, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

1 Millennials: The Emerging Generation of Family Caregivers, AARP, 2018.

