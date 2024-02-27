Massachusetts selects CGI for transformation of Commonwealth's enterprise financial system

Stock Market Symbols

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to deliver a financial management solution through CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based platform that integrates financial data in a modern, unified platform. CGI will deploy a built-for-government solution to meet the Commonwealth's transformation goals, including increased data transparency and compliance, elimination of redundant activities, and improved business practices that allow the Commonwealth to interact with employees, contractors, and services providers more efficiently.

"The efficiency and security of the Commonwealth's financial operations, and our reporting to the Commonwealth's residents and taxpayers, the federal government, and bondholders, all depend on our ERP system. We look forward to transformative improvement as we move to this new generation of technology," said William McNamara, Comptroller of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"Migrating Commonwealth systems into the cloud will make our agencies more resilient and prepare us to adapt to future technological change," added Jason Snyder, Massachusetts Secretary of Technology Services and Security.

Said Secretary of Administration and Finance Matthew Gorzkowicz: "We're excited for the potential to modernize our software systems and to gain access to more efficient tools and better information to effectively and securely manage state finances. This much-needed upgrade will go a long way toward helping state agencies improve their accounting practices."

CGI Advantage simplifies planning and management with proven, flexible, secure, SaaS-enabled technology. With a mobile-first design and simplified user experience, cloud-based CGI Advantage has been implemented for more than 500 public sector organizations nationwide to reduce risk and streamline business processes.

"We are honored to have been selected by the Commonwealth for this vital business transformation," said Sandy Maloney, Vice-President of CGI's U.S. New England Public Sector practice. "This transformative initiative will evolve financial management for the Commonwealth through improved user experiences, more efficient processes and strengthened security."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. Hosted in the Cloud, this secure, intuitive SaaS platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

