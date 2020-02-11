BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it has provided $18 million in financing to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA-Angell) in part to fund the construction of a 6,000-square-foot addition to its Critical Care Unit (CCU) and medical ward.

The MSPCA was founded in 1868 by George T. Angell as an independent non-profit (no affiliation with national humane organizations) and is the second-oldest humane society in the U.S. The organization's mission is to protect animals, relieve their suffering, advance their health and welfare and prevent animal cruelty.

Angell's current CCU was built in built in 1986, when the facility had an annual caseload of 40,000. Today, the animal medical center's caseload is approximately 85,000 annually, about 30% of which come in as emergencies. The expansion will allow Angell to properly handle its current caseload while accommodating future growth and includes an additional 3,000 square feet of space in the CCU as well as an additional 3,000 square feet in the ward for non-urgent patients and medical boarding.

The deal was completed by Jeffrey Bayard, Vice President of Not-for-Profit, Education and Government Finance at TD Bank.

"The MSPCA-Angell is a well-respected organization that provides crucial services to our communities," Bayard said. "TD Bank is proud to be able to help Angell Animal Medical Center expand and make sure animals receive great care."

"We are very grateful for TD Bank's ongoing partnership as we look ahead to renovating our Critical Care Unit to meet the growing demand for world-class, 24/7 veterinary care," said Todd McCann, Chief Financial Officer for the MSPCA-Angell. "Renovating our Critical Care Unit will enable us to continue providing animal patients with the highest level of service, now and in the future."

