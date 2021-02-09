Massachusetts' Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratheek Kuimanda, 18, of Andover and Josephine Lavoie, 10, of Somerset today were named Massachusetts' top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Pratheek and Josephine will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Massachusetts' top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Pratheek Kuimanda

Nominated by Andover High School

Pratheek, a senior at Andover High School, formed a team of friends to produce more than 2,200 face shields using 3D printers, and delivered them to healthcare facilities and nursing homes in several states and Puerto Rico. After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Pratheek saw a video of a nurse crying because a shortage of protective equipment at her hospital had forced her to quit for fear of endangering her newborn and other family members. While trying to figure out how to help, Pratheek's school administrators suggested he do something with the school's 3D printers.

He gathered a group of friends to brainstorm ideas. They decided to manufacture face shields. Within a few weeks, Pratheek had contacted companies across the Boston area and secured the use of more than 10 3D printers. Local families offered to provide several more. His team then began raising funds for materials by applying for grants and building a website to seek donations and sell T-shirts. Over an intense four-month period, Pratheek and his friends made 2,251 face shields out of 3D printer filament, transparency sheets, tape and hair bands, and delivered them to hospitals and senior facilities across Massachusetts, along the East Coast, and as far away as Puerto Rico. "In a world where nearly everyone is struggling, we wanted to bring some light to frontline workers who were sacrificing their lives so that we could survive this deadly pandemic," said Pratheek.

Middle Level State Honoree: Josephine Lavoie

Nominated by Adventure Homeschool Academy

Josephine, a seventh-grader at Adventure Homeschool Academy, established a foundation to support the array of volunteer initiatives that she has taken on over the past several years. These projects include creating a Little Free Library in her town, hosting community cleanup days, running an annual toy drive for Boston Children's Hospital, and raising money for research into dysautonomia, a condition that affects Josephine. "I come up with ideas for projects based on what needs are out there in my community," she said. "I am blessed with so much that I want to bless others, too, so that they know they are loved and cared about."

One of Josephine's favorite activities is conducting a duffel bag drive each year for children in foster care. "It breaks my heart knowing that often times foster care children either come to their foster homes with nothing, or with a trash bag of items," she said. With help from her parents and grandparents, Josephine collects duffel bags and items that would be useful or appealing to a child. Then she fills her mother's van with the bags and delivers them to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Hundreds of foster kids have received one of Josephine's duffel bags filled with "nice things so that they would always hold onto hope that things will get better," she said.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council. Learn more at http://nassp.org.

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.PRUDENTIAL.com

