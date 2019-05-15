Massage Envy and Jan Marini Form Partnership Blending Skincare Treatments with Clinical Products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services, collectively across its franchise network, is partnering with Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. (JMSR) to offer a premier selection of advanced skin treatments and to sell professional Jan Marini at-home skin care solutions at its nearly 1,200 franchise locations nationwide.

The customizable Jan Marini facial treatments are results-driven and specially designed for customers who wish to successfully address many common skin concerns. Using a protocol known as "skin conditioning," estheticians at franchised locations will gradually expose the skin over a series of visits to products with greater concentrations of dynamic ingredients to improve overall skin vitality while helping to reduce the appearance of discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles, acne and redness.

"As we strengthen Massage Envy's position as the leading provider of skincare in the U.S., it's important that we partner with superior leaders in the industry," said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy Franchising president and CEO. "Jan Marini has been a leader in the industry for the past 25 years and shares our commitment to improving skin care services for customers. We are delighted to be partnering with the brand to make corrective skincare even more accessible to consumers everywhere."

"We are excited to be working with the #1 skin care provider in the U.S.," said Jan Marini, Founder of Jan Marini Skin Research. "We are dedicated to developing innovative solutions for every major skin concern and share Massage Envy's vision to deliver effective skincare solutions that will accelerate the growth and success of facial services and home care. Offering our results-oriented facials and acclaimed home care to Massage Envy members will help drive demand and brand awareness for both of our organizations."

About the Jan Marini Facials at Massage Envy

Jan Marini facials follow the same steps one could expect from a traditional service while employing powerful, result-driven Jan Marini products. Customers may choose from a 60-minute or a 90-minute session, both including time for a pre-facial and post-facial consult and dressing, with the 90-minute facial also including an anti-aging hand treatment.

Additionally, customers can enhance their at-home skincare routines by purchasing a curated line of Jan Marini products available in-stores, including the award-winning Skin Care Management System. Each highly trained esthetician at a Massage Envy franchised location will make recommendations based on the customer's specific skincare needs and goals.

"This wide array of Jan Marini products, combined with the expertise of the staff within each franchised location, ensures each customer will receive a customized selection of products to suit their individual skincare needs," said Diana Morrison, licensed esthetician and lead service development manager at Massage Envy Franchising. "We are confident customers will reap the rewards of our Jan Marini partnership by achieving real results that improve their skin in ways they may not have imagined."

About Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.



A San Jose, CA.-based company founded in 1994, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. is a recognized leader and innovator in the professionally dispensed skin care market segment. JMSR solutions are backed by multiple peer-reviewed published solutions and include numerous industry innovations over the past 25 years, including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 and the first topical lipid-soluble Vitamin C product introduced to the market. JMSR's two primary focuses are to provide innovative technologies that deliver proven measurable results and an unwavering commitment to the ongoing success of our customers.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Related Links

http://www.massageenvy.com

