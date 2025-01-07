Massage Envy Announces National Scholarship Sweepstakes

Brand to give back to the massage profession by awarding $240,000 in scholarships over the next 12 months

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, announced the next iteration of funding to award 96 scholarships for future massage professionals over the next 12 months.

Under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists, each recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. Eight winners will be selected each month from February 2025 through January 2026. Since October 2023, the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists has awarded over 100 scholarships totaling over $250,000.

"Massage Envy is continuously committed to providing opportunities for students to explore their passion for massage therapy," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy. "We're excited to watch the next generation grow as leaders and create impact in the industry."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. The first recipients will be drawn in January 2025 and announced in February 2025 with additional recipients announced in the following months through January 2026. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship . Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) as of date of entry. Employees of Massage Envy, GMR Marketing, are not eligible. For one (1) entry during an Entry Period, between 12:00 a.m. CT on January 3, 2025 and 11:59 p.m. CT on December 31, 2025, go online directly to massageenvy.com/scholarship to complete an entry form with the information requested on the entry form during the Sweepstakes Period and accept the Official Rules and Sponsor's Privacy Policy; then click "Submit". All entries must be received by the end of an Entry Period to be eligible for that entry period. Limit one (1) entry per person/authorized e-mail account holder during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) prize per person during the Sweepstakes Period. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

