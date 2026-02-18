Massage Envy La Cañada Flintridge Introduces Aescape Robotic Massage, a New Self-Guided Wellness Experience

Aescape's self-guided, personalized massage gives guests more choice, convenience,

and control over their everyday wellness and recovery routines

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy La Cañada Flintridge, located at 659 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, is among a limited number of Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide now offering Aescape, a new self-guided robotic massage experience that lets users personalize and control their experience and expanding the ways members and guests can incorporate regular wellness into their routines.

The addition of Aescape reflects the Massage Envy brand's continued commitment to making self-care consistent, accessible, and personalized. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, Aescape uses advanced robotics and AI to deliver a fully customizable massage session. Users can personalize key elements of the experience, including pressure preferences, music, targeted muscle groups, and recovery goals—directly through an intuitive touchscreen interface. With Southern California's active lifestyle and year-round focus on wellness, Aescape offers members and guests a new way to stay consistent with recovery and self-care between busy workdays, workouts, and everyday routines.

"The response to Aescape from both our guests and massage therapists has been overwhelmingly positive, as reflected in the high rates of recurring appointments we're already seeing," said Joey Ball, franchise owner of Massage Envy La Cañada Flintridge. "Aescape puts the guest in full control of their experience while delivering a high-quality, personalized session. We're proud to be the first Massage Envy franchised location in Southern California to introduce this innovation and give our community more ways to support thFeir wellness routine."

What to expect with Aescape at Massage Envy La Cañada Flintridge:

Self-guided experience controlled through a touchscreen

Guests remain comfortably clothed in Aescape's Aerwear

30- or 60-minute targeted or full-body sessions (time includes up to 10 minutes for machine adjustment and dressing)

Massage Envy franchised locations participating in the launch began introducing Aescape in select markets in November 2025, with additional franchised locations coming online in 2026. Aescape is now available at Massage Envy La Cañada Flintridge in limited appointment slots. To learn more or book a session, visit MassageEnvy.com or contact the location directly.

A complete list of participating franchised locations can be found here.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Aescape (pronounced "escape")

Aescape is a New York-based robotics company redefining modern recovery and proactive wellness. Through AI-powered robotics, Aescape delivers personalized recovery experiences that adapt in real time to each individual. The platform brings a new level of personalization and accessibility to modern wellness environments, helping people move better, recover faster, and feel their best every day.

Aescape is backed by Valor Equity Partners, BroadLight Capital, and Mecha Ventures. For more information, visit www.aescape.com.

