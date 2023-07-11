Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Massage Envy

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Eight monthly winners to receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in massage and skincare services, today announced the eight winners drawn in June under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Eight scholarships are being awarded each month from October 2022 through September 2023. Each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. By the end of September 2023, Massage Envy will have awarded 96 scholarships totaling $240,000.

The June 2023 sweepstakes winners are:

  • Aaliyah E.
  • Jordan F.
  • Trevor T.
  • Corey C.
  • Dale W.
  • Stephanie C.
  • Amanda S.
  • Tahj J.

"Massage Envy is extraordinarily proud to be able to support the Massage Therapy profession through the scholarship sweepstakes," said Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy. "Massage Therapy can be an incredibly impacting and meaningful career path, and we are thrilled to be able to support new therapists coming into the industry."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship.

Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins August 22, 2022 and ends August 31, 2023. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

