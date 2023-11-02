Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

News provided by

Massage Envy

02 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Eight monthly winners to receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in massage and skincare services, today announced the winners drawn in September under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Eight scholarship winners have been awarded each month from October 2022 through September 2023 with a $2,500 scholarship. By the end of September 2023, Massage Envy awarded 96 scholarships totaling $240,000.

The September 2023 sweepstakes winners are:

  • Yukti B.
  • Jillaine B.
  • Ashley Z.
  • Gabrielle G.
  • Brandon J.
  • George K.
  • Tiara W.
  • Alisa C.

"As we close out this year's scholarship sweepstakes, Massage Envy is proud to have awarded 96 talented scholars a chance to attend Massage Therapy school," said Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy. "We look forward to awarding additional aspiring massage therapists the chance to make a difference in the industry with our next scholarship sweepstakes."

Under the new Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists, each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. Eight scholarships will be awarded each month from October 2023 through January 2025.

The first recipients will be drawn in October 2023 and announced in November 2023 with additional recipients announced in the following months. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship.

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. Entrants who applied in the initial scholarship that ended on August 31, 2023, and were not notified and confirmed as a winner, can reapply for the new scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

"As the leader in the massage therapy industry, Massage Envy wants to give back by doing something that can change people's lives and will continue to help this great profession move forward", expressed Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins September 1, 2023, and ends December 31, 2024. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Also from this source

Massage Envy Announces Second Year Supporting GlamourGals' "My Dear Friend" Holiday Note-Writing Initiative to Help Reduce Isolation Among Seniors

Massage Envy Announces Second Year Supporting GlamourGals' "My Dear Friend" Holiday Note-Writing Initiative to Help Reduce Isolation Among Seniors

Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, and...

Massage Envy Gets Skin Care Services Ready for Fall with New Oxygenating Facials, Seasonal Skin Care Treatments, and Customized Experiences

Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Education

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.