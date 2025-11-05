Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Eight monthly winners receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and national leader in skin care, announced the winners of its September 2025 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since launching this initiative in 2022, Massage Envy Franchising has awarded 296 scholarships totaling $760,000 to support the next generation of massage therapists.

The September 2025 sweepstakes winners are:

Victoria C.

Austin S.

Ashley B.

Lizbeth S.

Casundria H.

Bryan T.

Carmen F.

Annabella R.

"It's always inspiring to recognize and support the dedication of future massage therapist and each month we see firsthand the passion and commitment they bring to the industry," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "We are excited about their professional growth and are proud to continue championing the next generation of leaders."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins January 3, 2025 and ends December 31, 2025. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

SOURCE Massage Envy