Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

A total of 16 scholarship recipients – eight from November and eight from December – will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend the massage school of their choice.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and national leader in skin care, announced the winners of its November and December 2025 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since launching this initiative in 2022, Massage Envy Franchising has awarded 320 scholarships totaling $800,000 to support the next generation of massage therapists.

The November 2025 sweepstakes winners are:

Hannah P.

Marlene G.

Dorzell D.

Vanessa S.

Kelsey C.

Cary K.

Camille L.

Jesse C.

The December 2025 sweepstakes winners are:

Ashley S.

LaCree T.

Wilemina L.

Johnnica L.

Natalia V.

Vanessa A.

Kaleah C.

Roselle D.

"In 2025, we continued our commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders in our industry, and we're incredibly proud of the role these scholarships play in helping aspiring massage professionals take the next step in their careers," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "It's an honor to support their growth, and we look forward to championing them as they shape the future of our industry."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins January 2, 2026, and ends December 31, 2026. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

