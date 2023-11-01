Massage Envy Announces Second Year Supporting GlamourGals' "My Dear Friend" Holiday Note-Writing Initiative to Help Reduce Isolation Among Seniors

News provided by

Massage Envy

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Massage Envy will donate $1 to GlamourGals for every "My Dear Friend" card sent to a senior between November 1 and December 15, 2023, up to $15,000

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, and the GlamourGals Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing elder isolation through intergenerational relationships, announced today the second year of Massage Envy supporting the GlamourGals My Dear Friend initiative. Starting today through December 15, Massage Envy will be donating $1 to GlamourGals for every My Dear Friend card sent to a senior this holiday season, up to $15,000.  Massage Envy franchisees and corporate employees will also participate in the card-writing initiative, leveraging a network of approximately 1,100 independently owned and operated franchise locations for grassroots involvement in the campaign.

"The holiday season can be isolating for older adults living in senior care without frequent visitors," says Rachel Doyle, founder and CEO of GlamourGals. "GlamourGals is proud to be working with Massage Envy for a second year to bring cheer into the lives of seniors through thoughtful letters."

Since 2000, GlamourGals has fostered connections between teens and seniors through conversation and GlamourGals' signature complimentary beauty makeover program. The GlamourGals My Dear Friend card writing campaign allows participants to craft and hand-write thoughtful cards to be delivered to a partnering GlamourGals senior home during the holiday season, brightening the day of older adults across the country.

"Massage Envy is dedicated to enriching the lives of people of all ages through wellness and self-care," says Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "We are honored to work with GlamourGals to create a more joyful holiday season for seniors living in isolation, and I'm grateful to our network of franchise owners for their support of this important initiative."

Interested in getting involved in the My Dear Friend program and making a positive difference during the holidays? Write a heartfelt note and request a senior home address at www.glamourgals.org/my-dear-friend-holiday or invite senior homes to join the network and receive cards!

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About GlamourGals Foundation, Inc.

Since 2000, the GlamourGals Foundation, Inc. has been reducing elder loneliness. GlamourGals teen volunteer chapters provide companionship, conversation and our signature programming of complimentary beauty makeovers to isolated seniors in their communities.  The impact is twofold. Elderly residents in care feel a renewed sense of community and self-worth. Teen volunteers gain essential leadership skills demonstrating empathy and compassion through our intergenerational programming. Learn more at glamourgals.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at @glamourgals.

SOURCE Massage Envy

News Releases in Similar Topics

