Massage Envy Reaffirms Commitment to Reduce Senior Isolation with Fourth Year Support for GlamourGals' "My Dear Friend" Holiday Card-Writing Initiative

Massage Envy Franchising announces $20,500 donation to GlamourGals and sets goal to send 25,000 "My Dear Friend" cards to seniors this holiday season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, today announced plans to support the GlamourGals Foundation and its My Dear Friend initiative for a fourth year.

Since 2000, the GlamourGals Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has fostered connections between teens and seniors through conversation and its signature complimentary beauty-makeover program. The My Dear Friend campaign extends this mission by inviting participants to send handwritten cards to brighten the holidays for seniors nationwide.

Each year, thousands of older adults in care communities spend the season alone. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 60 percent of seniors in care don't receive visitors. The My Dear Friend initiative helps change that by reminding seniors they're seen, valued, and remembered.

In this fourth year of the initiative, Massage Envy Franchising will donate $20,500 to support GlamourGals' mission—but the collaboration goes far beyond funding. Across the brand's nationwide network of franchised locations, owners, employees, members, and guests will be encouraged to create handwritten My Dear Friend cards for seniors in care communities throughout the country.

Last year, the Massage Envy network produced 22,275 cards; this year, Massage Envy Franchising CEO Todd Schrader is challenging the network to top that and create 25,000 messages of care and connection by the December 15th deadline.

"We talk a lot about helping people feel their best, and that's not limited to a massage or facial," said Schrader. "Our franchisees and their teams live that mission in their communities every day. Working with GlamourGals lets us extend that same care to people who might otherwise be forgotten during the holidays."

GlamourGals CEO and Founder Rachel Doyle adds, "Connection is just a card away. Thousands of volunteers will send cards that bring light into the lives of older adults in care. Join us as we work with Massage Envy to share the simple, yet profound, gift of a handwritten card."

Interested in getting involved? Visit www.glamourgals.org/my-dear-friend-holiday to learn more, request a senior home address, or invite senior homes to join the network and receive handwritten cards this holiday season.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

About GlamourGals Foundation, Inc.

Since 2000, the GlamourGals Foundation, Inc. has been reducing elder loneliness. GlamourGals teen volunteer chapters provide companionship, conversation, and our signature programming of complimentary beauty makeovers to isolated seniors in their local communities. The impact is twofold. Elderly residents in care feel a renewed sense of community and self-worth. Teen volunteers gain essential leadership skills demonstrating empathy and compassion through our intergenerational programming. Learn more at glamourgals.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at @glamourgals.

