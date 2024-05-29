Massage Envy Announces Support for The Skin Cancer Foundation's Save Destination Healthy Skin Campaign to Increase Skin Cancer Education, Screenings

In conjunction with National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Massage Envy will make a $25,000 donation to fund the purchase of a new Destination Healthy Skin RV

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, and The Skin Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer, announced today Massage Envy's support for the Save Destination Healthy Skin campaign. Timed to National Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May, Massage Envy will donate $25,000 to help The Skin Cancer Foundation purchase a new RV for their Destination Healthy Skin program. The program educates the public about the importance of skin cancer early detection and effective sun protection, and provides free skin cancer screenings.

"Massage Envy is dedicated to enriching the people's lives through wellness and self-care," says Todd Schrader, Massage Envy Franchising CEO. "We are honored to work with The Skin Cancer Foundation to increase access and availability of skin cancer screenings, driving skin cancer education across the country."

The Destination Healthy Skin RV, customized with two private exam rooms, travels around the country each year. Local volunteer dermatologists provide free, full-body skin cancer screenings on board, and the waiting area has resources available to help answer questions and share information about early detection and prevention of skin cancer. In 2024, the RV will be on the road from April to November, stopping in 25 cities for approximately 55 events.

"Through the Destination Healthy Skin program, we're able to reach thousands of Americans around the country and provide free skin exams plus information about skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment," says Becky Kamowitz, interim executive director of The Skin Cancer Foundation. "We are so grateful for Massage Envy's support of our mission through their commitment to Save Destination Healthy Skin."

Since the program's launch, volunteer dermatologists have provided more than 29,000 free skin cancer screenings, identified nearly 12,000 potential skin cancers and precancers – including 529 suspected melanomas – and distributed free skin cancer educational materials and sun protection products to more than 100,000 people.

To further support The Skin Cancer Foundation, Massage Envy will raise awareness about skin cancer on social media as well as highlight the campaign on its website.

To learn more about how to receive a free skin cancer screening, see the Destination Healthy Skin 2024 schedule of dates and cities here and read the Frequently Asked Questions for more information.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The Foundation strives to decrease skin cancer incidence and mortality by delivering public education programs, providing patients with guidance and reassurance, engaging medical professionals, awarding research grants and leading advocacy campaigns that call for policy changes. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended regular skin exams and following a complete sun protection strategy that includes seeking shade, daily sunscreen use and covering up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

