Massage Envy Broadens Popular CyMe™ Line with Assortment of Sun Care Products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to customers' long-term skin care health, Massage Envy – the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services in the U.S. collectively through its franchised locations – is expanding its sun care product assortment available through its popular CyMe line.

"From facial masks to exfoliating foot masks, CyMe helps customers extend skin care beyond each facial session," said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy Franchising president and CEO. "With the addition of our carefully-developed line of CyMe sun care products, which are tested and approved by estheticians, we are offering new and soothing ways to easily incorporate sun care into your routine."

The five new CyMe products are designed to help address common skin care concerns from the effects of the sun while achieving a healthier, more radiant complexion. Included in the CyMe sun care product launch are:

CyMe Refreshing Gel Sunscreen for Face SPF 30 (2 ounces). Infused with aloe vera and vitamins for moisture and nutrition, and great for all types of skin, the odorless CyMe gel is unlike most sunscreens. Eco-friendly and water-free, it dries with a powdery finish – much like a primer. MSRP: $18 .

(2 ounces). Infused with aloe vera and vitamins for moisture and nutrition, and great for all types of skin, the odorless CyMe gel is unlike most sunscreens. Eco-friendly and water-free, it dries with a powdery finish – much like a primer. MSRP: . CyMe Moisturizing Sunscreen Oil for Body SPF 50 (5 ounces). An SPF 50 Body Oil, the CyMe Moisturizing Oil Spray is applied with a pump spray that hydrates the skin for a luminous finish. MSRP: $18 .

(5 ounces). An SPF 50 Body Oil, the CyMe Moisturizing Oil Spray is applied with a pump spray that hydrates the skin for a luminous finish. MSRP: . CyMe Full Mineral Sunscreen for Face SPF 50 (2 ounces). This traditional mineral sunscreen cream offers SPF protection that is soothing and gentle. MSRP: $16 .

(2 ounces). This traditional mineral sunscreen cream offers SPF protection that is soothing and gentle. MSRP: . CyMe Continuous Spray SPF 30 (5.5 ounces) and CyMe Continuous Spray SPF 50 (5.5 ounces) are easy to apply and reapply during the day without the chemical smell common to some continuous spray sunscreens. MSRP: $16 , respectively.

Additionally, and just in time for summer, CyMe has released a limited-edition Post-Sun Mask with Aloe. Available while supplies last, the mask offers skin-nourishing benefits after sun exposure. Filled with aloe vera, it soothes as it adheres to the user's skin to enable easy movement while it processes for 30 minutes. The Post-Sun Mask with Aloe MSRP is $8.

"Additionally, during the month of May, which is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Massage Envy will donate five percent of the sales of CyMe Sun products to the Skin Cancer Foundation," Magnacca said.

For more information about Massage Envy, visit www.massageenvy.com.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Related Links

http://www.massageenvy.com

