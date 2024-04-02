Massage Envy Celebrates National Award Winners at Annual Performance Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, has announced the winners of its national awards program at the organization's 2024 Annual Performance Summit held in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards recognize franchisees and their employees as well as schools across the country that embody Massage Envy's core values of optimism, gratitude, excellence, consistency, and empathy.

"One meaningful way franchisees can recognize their employees' hard work is through the national award program and I am thrilled to honor the incredible achievements of their teams across the country," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy. "While there are so many employees that make franchised locations a space of comfort and renewal for guests and members, these select few have demonstrated the values that our brand holds in the highest esteem, and we thank them for their contributions.

Winners are first recognized regionally as Regional Therapists of the Year, Regional Estheticians of the Year and Regional Managers of the Year. All regional winners are then invited to and awarded at Massage Envy's Summit. The following awards were presented for the 2023 calendar year:

National Therapist of the Year: Katryna Ousley , Massage Therapist at Massage Envy Fairlawn, Ohio Franchised Location: According to her manager, Ousley exemplifies Massage Envy's values through her dedication to creating relationships and helping clients on their healing journeys. She not only personifies ambition, empathy, motivation, and support but encourages others to do the same. Gina Wolonsky , Manager of Massage Envy in Fairlawn, Ohio , shared, "Katryna leads by example with a positive joyful attitude and commitment to helping others begin and continue their well-being journey. Katryna not only demonstrates superior dedication; she also cares deeply about every client."





This year's award gala took place on March 26 in Nashville, Tennessee as part of the Massage Envy Annual Performance Summit. "I want to thank everyone for joining us to celebrate these winners. We look forward to a productive 2024 and can't wait to see what accomplishments the year will bring," said Schrader.

For more information about Massage Envy, please visit www.massageenvy.com.

Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the awards.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy