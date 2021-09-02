Massage Envy Goes Back to its Roots with the Return of Co-Founder Turned Brand Ambassador Shawn Haycock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy – the nation's No. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network – announced co-founder, Shawn Haycock will join the team as brand ambassador in the new role of Executive Director of Massage Therapy and Industry Relations.

Haycock was a licensed massage therapist when he co-founded Massage Envy in 2002 and helped it expand from one location in Scottsdale to a network of over 1,100 franchised locations across 49 states. He served with Massage Envy for 19 years before departing in 2020 to pursue consulting and other business ventures.

"I am honored to serve as the Executive Director of Massage Therapy and Industry Relations for the best and biggest massage brand in the category. I look forward to sharing our brand story with the industry," said Haycock. "I have devoted my entire career to improving the profession. We founded Massage Envy to create opportunities for more therapists to pursue their passion and my mission in this new role is to build on that great work."

As part of his responsibilities, Haycock will lead corporate efforts to positively promote the Massage Envy brand.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Shawn back with the brand," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "As our co-founder and through his direct experience as a massage therapist and Massage Envy franchisee, Shawn brings great credibility to the role of representing our brand with trade groups, massage therapy schools, research organizations, and academic institutions. Shawn is a recognized expert who understands this."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Related Links

https://www.massageenvy.com

