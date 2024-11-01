Massage Envy Helps Spread Holiday Cheer and Appreciation to Seniors with a Donation of up to $20,000 to GlamourGals Foundation

In the third-annual initiative, the brand will donate $1 to GlamourGals for every "My Dear Friend" card sent to a senior between November 1 and December 15, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's #1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, is kicking off the season of giving by once again participating in the My Dear Friend card writing campaign, in collaboration with the GlamourGals Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to spreading wellbeing and promoting self-care through intergenerational relationships. Starting today through December 15, Massage Envy will donate $1 to GlamourGals for every My Dear Friend card sent to a senior this holiday season, up to $20,000.

"Massage Envy is proud to team up with GlamourGals for a third year of spreading holiday cheer," says Todd Schrader, Massage Envy Franchising CEO. "As a company that focuses on well-being and self-care at every age, the My Dear Friend program is the perfect way to lift seniors' spirits and help them experience a more joyful holiday season."

Since 2000, GlamourGals has created important connections between teens and seniors through conversation and its signature complimentary beauty makeover program. In addition to their signature beauty program of 25 years, the My Dear Friend card campaign invites participants of all ages across the country to make a difference by simply writing and mailing heartfelt cards to participating senior homes during the holiday season, spreading joy and love to isolated older adults nationwide. Over three years, GlamourGals brightened the days of over 150,000 isolated seniors with My Dear Friend cards.

"At GlamourGals, we believe in the power of connections and the joy of helping those in need," says Rachel Doyle, founder and CEO of GlamourGals. "With nearly 60% of seniors not receiving any visitors, we're excited to collaborate with Massage Envy again to help make a meaningful impact, one handwritten card at a time."

To learn more about the My Dear Friend program, create a message and request a senior home address at www.glamourgals.org/my-dear-friend-holiday or invite senior homes to join the network and receive handwritten cards.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has over 1,000 franchised locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com , or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About GlamourGals Foundation, Inc.

Since 2000, the GlamourGals Foundation, Inc. has been reducing elder loneliness. GlamourGals teen volunteer chapters provide companionship, conversation and our signature programming of complimentary beauty makeovers to isolated seniors in their communities. The impact is twofold. Elderly residents in care feel a renewed sense of community and self-worth. Teen volunteers gain essential leadership skills demonstrating empathy and compassion through our intergenerational programming. Learn more at glamourgals.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at @glamourgals.

SOURCE Massage Envy