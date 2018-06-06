Massage Envy names Kathy Collins as Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy today named Kathy Collins as its new chief marketing officer, effective July 9, 2018. Collins will lead all consumer and employee brand marketing functions, including brand strategy, integrated marketing, public relations, field marketing, brand promotion, sports marketing and learning & development.

"Kathy is a consumer marketing veteran, who will bring passion and expertise to our brand and business," said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy president and chief executive officer. "She will play a vital role in shaping our strategy and positioning the brand to maximize our meaningful opportunities for growth."

"I am excited to be joining such a powerful, consumer-centric brand," Collins said. "The foundation is strong, and the opportunities in the wellness space are extensive. I'm energized by this incredible team."

Collins brings to Massage Envy 30 years of innovative marketing leadership, most recently serving as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at H&R Block, headquartered in Kansas City. While there, she introduced highly visible and effective campaigns, including "Billions Back" and "Taxes Won," featuring Jon Hamm. She drove a targeted marketing approach, leading CRM and digital efforts throughout the organization, and was instrumental in bringing artificial intelligence into the tax preparation experience through a partnership with IBM Watson.

Prior to her position at H&R Block, Collins led the marketing function for Lee Jeans, a subsidiary of VF Corporation. She launched the Buddy Lee advertising campaign, and co-created Lee National Denim Day, a cause-marketing program that became the largest single-day fundraiser for breast cancer in the world.

Collins holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University and an MBA from Arizona State University. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathycollinscmo/

