Massage Envy network to offer free body and skin care services during World Wellness Weekend, September 21 & 22

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the largest provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services in the U.S., will be celebrating World Wellness Weekend September 21 & 22 with its nearly 1,200 franchise locations nationwide opening their doors to give the public opportunities to try free wellness services.

"World Wellness Weekend gives us a great opportunity to bring people together to talk about the importance of total body wellness," said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy CEO and the 2019 U.S ambassador for World Wellness Weekend. "During this weekend, we'll be offering free and fun activities to show people what they can do as part of their wellness routine."

World Wellness Weekend was created in 2017 by Jean-Guy de Gabriac, CEO of Tip Touch International to encourage people to take part in wellness activities as part of an overall effort to improve mind and body. This year's event will include over 2,300 participating venues in some 100 countries.

As the official 2019 sponsor of World Wellness Weekend in the U.S., Massage Envy franchise locations across the country will be open to the public for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday and Sunday, September 21 & 22. During those dates and hours, members of the public will be able to sample one of three free offers: a free skin care analysis with free PCA skin care product sample (while supplies last), or free trials of Rapid Tension Relief or Total Body Stretch.

"As a wellness leader, this is Massage Envy's way to give back to the communities they are part of. These services are free – there are no strings attached – and we hope people will come out to sample what they can do to create a wellness routine," Magnacca said.

During the free skin care analysis, consumers can consult with a licensed esthetician to learn about their particular skin condition and needs. This free analysis will include a free sample from PCA skin while supplies last.

The free trial session of Rapid Tension Relief combines the human expertise and skill of a licensed massage therapist with the cutting-edge technology of Hyperice's Hypervolt device. With four different head attachments for targeted treatment and three speed settings delivering up to 3,200 percussions a minute, the Hypervolt device assists therapists in maximizing the effectiveness of their technique and delivering a new customer experience.

The free trial of Total Body Stretch includes a sample session of Massage Envy's head-to-toe assisted stretch service that helps increase mobility, flexibility and performance.

For people undergoing either the free trial of Total Body Stretch or Rapid Tension Relief, they should wear loose, comfortable-fitting clothes.

For more information on the planned activities for September 21 & 22, please visit Massage Envy's Facebook page here . To find the nearest Massage Envy franchise location, please go to www.massageenvy.com

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Massage Envy franchisees are, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

