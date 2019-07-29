Massage Envy Releases NEW Localized Study on the Emotional Tolls of Acne in Conjunction with Launch of Clear Skin Facial Series Powered by Proactiv

PHOENIX, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acne is the most common skin condition, affecting 50MM Americans annually, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Acne may be common, but many are unfamiliar with the emotional tolls acne can have on sufferers.

Today, Massage Envy released a new localized study on how acne can make people feel – in conjunction with its launch of its Clear Skin Facial Series powered by Proactiv in Phoenix and other select markets.

The study surveyed 2,500 people nationally and across select markets and found the majority of respondents experiencing acne and breakouts have a low self-esteem and would take extreme measures to get clear skin. More than a third of American adults surveyed (36%) feel negatively about their skin today and three-quarters (79%) of adult acne sufferers surveyed feel negative emotions about their skin.

The study found that, of the respondents, acne sufferers are three times as likely as the average American to feel embarrassed about their skin and more than twice as likely to feel frustrated and embarrassed. In Phoenix specifically, nearly two-in-five respondents feel frustrated and embarrassed when their skin is not clear.

These feelings are far-reaching and can leak into the personal lives for the nearly one-fifth of Phoenix acne sufferers who responded to the survey and said they avoid social interaction during breakouts.

Not surprisingly, acne sufferers who responded to the survey value clear skin, with 69 percent saying it's very important or the most important thing. Respondents who are Phoenicians also say they feel more beautiful (31%) and proud (27%) when their skin is clear. However, only half (49%) of Phoenix respondents feel confident in their skin, even when it is clear.

"The effects of unclear skin on self-esteem are serious. Massage Envy is in a unique position to help remove the stigma of having acne by talking about it while helping people deal with their acne," said Beth Stiller, Chief Commercial Officer at Massage Envy.

Half (51%) of women surveyed in Phoenix agree that normalizing acne by acknowledging that everyone suffers from unclear skin sometimes, can provide comfort when dealing with their own blemishes and breakouts. While women who responded overall claim to have more trouble with acne than their male counterparts do on average, 35 percent of Phoenix men who took the survey claim to suffer from acne.

"This is an opportunity for us as skincare professionals and experts to really lead the conversation – and say, you're not alone in this, we're here to help," said Diana Morrison, Sr. Manager of Service Development at Massage Envy and a licensed esthetician. "Effectively treating acne requires properly addressing your type of acne and using the right combination of professional services, home care products and expertise. That's the beauty of the NEW Clear Skin Facial Series powered by Proactiv."

The Clear Skin Facial Series powered by Proactiv is a six to 12-week esthetician-guided facial series (based on weekly or bi-weekly appointment scheduling), where acne sufferers are paired with an esthetician who consults with them on their skin, make recommendations on how to address breakouts, show them how to use at-home products, and adjust acne sufferers' facial routines based on how their skin is reacting to the program. Purchasing the series does not require a membership and includes (1) 60-Minute session that includes a consultation and a 30-Minute facial service, five (5) in-clinic acne facial services* and one 30-day Proactiv at home product for $330.

The survey revealed that three-in-five acne sufferers are unsure whether their skincare regimens are effective, and they also feel they have been less successful in managing their acne so far, with 40 percent of respondents claiming they have been only slightly successful or not successful at all.

Compared to the general market, Phoenicians who were surveyed are more confident than most in their understanding of skincare. Sixty-two percent of respondents in Phoenix believe they use the right type of products for their skin. Additionally, more than half of Phoenix respondents use a specialty face soap, nearly half apply lotion, and a nearly a quarter use a non-abrasive exfoliant. Even still, nearly half (47%) of Phoenicians that took the survey still agree that addressing skin issues is best done by professionals.

Additionally, two-thirds (64%) of acne sufferers taking the survey believe that skin issues are best addressed by a professional and most (62%) feel they need professional guidance.

"This partnership with Proactiv is a natural next step in allowing Massage Envy to help more Americans with their skincare needs. We're beyond the days of buying product off the shelf and hoping for the best - we listened, and people need guidance. Estheticians at Massage Envy franchised locations are here to guide acne sufferers on their journey to clear skin," said Joe Magnacca, CEO of Massage Envy.

The Clear Skin Facial Series powered by Proactiv launches this week in Phoenix, and other select markets, and is available at any of the close to 40 Massage Envy franchised locations in the Phoenix area.

1 Ketchum Analytics conducted a 10-minute online survey with Dynata, among Americans aged 18+ at the national level (n=1,008), with oversamples in Dallas (n=491), Indianapolis (n=476), and Phoenix (n=468). Margin of error is +/-3.1 for national totals.

Find the full study linked here.

* Five in-clinic acne facial sessions include at least 5 minutes of consultation, which occur pre and post service.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services. Massage Envy franchisees are, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

