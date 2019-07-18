Massage Envy Stretches its Presence in Colorado, Nebraska & Missouri

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's leading provider of therapeutic massage, assisted stretch and skincare services, collectively across its franchise network, is targeting Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado for growth.

Company executives have launched aggressive growth plans nationwide, including plans to introduce more than 10 locations in America's heartland by forging strategic franchise partnerships over the next two years.

"Based on our market research and the growing demand for wellness services, we feel now is the right time to make a bigger move into Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska," said Joe Magnacca, Massage Envy president and chief executive officer. "This brand is focused on growth and helping more and more Americans achieve their wellness goals."

With Massage Envy franchise locations collectively the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians in the country, the new franchised clinics are expected to create dozens of new jobs per location. With 144 locations operating in nearby states, Massage Envy is focusing its expansion efforts specifically on Denver; Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; and Independence, Kansas City and Grandview, Missouri.

"Massage Envy franchise locations in Denver, Omaha and all throughout Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska are thriving, but demand is high for our services, and we have the potential to help many more consumers in the area," said Tim Weiderhoft, Massage Envy's Vice President of Franchise Development. "We believe that total body care – from massage to stretching to facials – is an integral part of everyone's well-being journey, and it should be professional, affordable and convenient. We're looking forward to introducing even more people to the Massage Envy brand through great franchise partners."

Massage Envy is looking for qualified franchise partners with experience in franchising and building out smaller, successful brands who will act as mature business partners. The brand has already secured a partner for the Denver location, but is looking for strong partners to open one location each in Lincoln, Omaha, Independence, Kansas City and Grandview.

In recent years, Massage Envy has evolved from focusing almost exclusively on massage to the all-encompassing wellness brand it is today. In addition to massage, offerings include: total body stretch, which Massage Envy introduced to the market in 2017; Rapid Tension Relief, an innovative offering begun earlier this year that combines the human expertise and skill of a licensed massage therapist with the cutting-edge technology of Hyperice's Hypervolt device; high-end facials through its new partners, Obagi Medical and Jan Marini Skin Research; and at-home skincare products through these leading providers as well as PCA skin.

Franchise partners in Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska will be able to capitalize on these new services by attracting an ever-evolving clientele.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit https://www.massageenvy.com/own-a-franchise/.

