Massage Guns Market Size to Grow by USD 230.07 Million, Growing Prominence of Online Shopping to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Massage Guns Market: Vendor Landscape

The massage guns market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also placing a strong emphasis on creating novel products as well as establishing their brands and brand equity.

Massage Guns Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc. - The company offers a massage gun named DMS professional deep muscle stimulator massager for muscle pain.

Hydragun - The company offers massage gun products named M3 Pro Red, M3 Pro Blue, M3 Pro Black, M3 Pro Silver and M7 Pro.

Hyperice Inc - The company offers a massage gun named Hydragun Massage Gun, which has a speed of 3200RPM.

Legiral - The company offers massage guns for different parts of the body. Some of the products include Hypervolt, Hyperice X, Normatec, Venom, Vyper, and Hypersphere.

Massage Guns Ireland - The company offers massage guns product such as Sonic Plus Percussion Massage Gun, Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, Sonic Pro Percussion Massage Gun, DynaMini Massage Gun, Sonic X Personal Percussion Massage Gun, Sonic LX Professional Percussion Massage Gun, Dynaflex Massage Gun, and Sonic M1 Massage Gun.

Massage Guns Market: Major Segmentation

The massage guns market has been segmented by end-user (individuals, athletes, trainers, and chiropractors) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). By end-user, the individuals segment will witness maximum growth during the forecast period owing to steady rise in the aging population. By geography, North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as cumulative rise in per-capita incomes, coupled with the steady rise in the millennial population.

Massage Guns Market: Major Growth Drivers

The use of massage guns to alleviate pain and stress is driving the growth of the market. The demand for massage guns to control muscle pain and various other health issues has increased in recent years. Moreover, vendors are investing in innovative massage guns for multiple purposes. The use of massage guns can prevent the formation of toxins such as lactic acid and increase blood circulation. It also helps control severe body pain, which eliminates the need for painkillers. These advantages will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Massage Guns Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist massage guns market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massage guns market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massage guns market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massage guns market vendors

Massage Guns Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 230.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Achedaway, Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc., Essential Massage and Therapy Co., Every Fun, Hydragun, Hyperice Inc, Legiral, Life Pro Fitness, Massage Guns Ireland, Medcursor, MUSCLEGUN, OPOVE, PLENO Massager, Rapid Release Therapy, Recovapro, RENPHO, Therabody Inc., Thumper Massager Inc., TimTam, Vybe, and Conair Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Athletes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Athletes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Athletes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Athletes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Athletes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Trainers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Trainers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Trainers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Trainers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Trainers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Chiropractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Chiropractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chiropractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Chiropractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chiropractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 97: Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Every Fun

Exhibit 100: Every Fun - Overview



Exhibit 101: Every Fun - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Every Fun - Key offerings

10.5 Hydragun

Exhibit 103: Hydragun - Overview



Exhibit 104: Hydragun - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Hydragun - Key offerings

10.6 Hyperice Inc

Exhibit 106: Hyperice Inc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hyperice Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Hyperice Inc - Key offerings

10.7 Life Pro Fitness

Exhibit 109: Life Pro Fitness - Overview



Exhibit 110: Life Pro Fitness - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Life Pro Fitness - Key offerings

10.8 PLENO Massager

Exhibit 112: PLENO Massager - Overview



Exhibit 113: PLENO Massager - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PLENO Massager - Key offerings

10.9 Rapid Release Therapy

Exhibit 115: Rapid Release Therapy - Overview



Exhibit 116: Rapid Release Therapy - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Rapid Release Therapy - Key offerings

10.10 RENPHO

Exhibit 118: RENPHO - Overview



Exhibit 119: RENPHO - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: RENPHO - Key offerings

10.11 Therabody Inc.

Exhibit 121: Therabody Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Therabody Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Therabody Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TimTam

Exhibit 124: TimTam - Overview



Exhibit 125: TimTam - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: TimTam - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

