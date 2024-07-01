Massage Heights Announces National Charity Partnership in Support of Mental Health; Hosts Month-Long Giveback Initiative in July

Leading Massage Franchise Partners with National Non-Profit NAMI, Pledges a $100,000 Fundraising Goal for 2024

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, Massage Heights has announced its partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help create more awareness on the importance of this growing matter. Throughout the month of July, the leading massage and wellness franchise will be holding a giveback initiative, 'Rejuvenate with Purpose,' at Retreats across the nation to raise funds for those in need of support or access to mental health resources. Additionally, the brand has set a goal of raising a total of $100,000 by year-end.

From July 1 through July 31, participating Massage Heights Retreats will donate $1 for every completed massage or facial service to NAMI, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. 'Rejuvenate with Purpose,' emphasizes the natural connection between massage therapy and mental health. Guests can also choose to make a donation when checking out or gift a donation directly on the Massage Heights fundraising page.

NAMI's mission is to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives – and Massage Heights hopes that its employees and guests will start to make this mission apart of their daily lives.

As part of its Culture of Care, Massage Heights's partnership with NAMI champions mental health awareness inside Retreats to support each team member. This further demonstrates Massage Heights's commitment to creating a supportive environment that prioritizes mental well-being and reduces stigma.

"Mental health is a core component of one's overall wellness, and I hope that through this partnership with NAMI we are able to further educate and create more awareness on what resources and support options are available to those who need it," said Shane Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Massage Heights. "I'm proud that this initiative gives us an even greater opportunity to create a workplace where employees feel valued and supported, and in return, we can offer the same support to the communities we serve through personalized wellness services."

Founded on passion and an authentic belief that the health and wellness benefits of high-quality massages and facials should be accessible to everyone, Massage Heights continues to live out its desire to elevate the communities it serves.

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

