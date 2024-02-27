Massage Therapy Reinvented: Homedics® Launches First Ever Customizable Modulair Compression System

The Leader in Global Wellness Products Reinvents Massage Therapy for Accessible and Affordable Full Body Pain Relief

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading holistic health and wellness brand, Homedics ®, today announced the launch of Modulair Compression System, a fully customizable and affordable compression massage system. What had previously been expensive and primarily designed for a specific target area on the body, Homedics has created an at-home & portable modular solution for consumers looking to recover from the rigors of sports or from life's daily grind. Modulair has enhanced compression massage making it convenient and accessible for all areas of need.

The Modulair Compression System is designed with four interchangeable body wraps – targeting the calf, wrist, knee and foot – and a cordless, portable and rechargeable proprietary controller for user-friendly, customizable usage. The compression wraps are designed with advanced technology for superior relief with four massage programs, five intensity levels and three levels of ultra-soothing heat. The four massage programs are achieved through air compression technology that uses inflatable chambers to deliver consistent pressure through distinct rhythms:

Sequential: controlled and rhythmic process that applies gentle pressure to different parts of the body

Alternating: creates pulsating pressure in an alternating pattern

Pulsing: generates a pulsating sensation against targeted areas of the body

Full: ensures uniform pressure on areas covered by the wrap

Only found at Homedics, the innovation comes in the proprietary, universal rechargeable controller built with technology to operate all Modulair wraps in a singular device so you're able to customize your pain relief experience beyond a targeted area. Through a SMRTflex chip, the 5-hour runtime controller can detect which wrap it's connected to and customizes compression programming for the body part, allowing for targeted and fast acting relief.

The Modulair Compression System provides science-backed relief and delivers the following benefits to the body:

Improves circulation

Reduces inflammation

Minimizes muscle tension

Enhances flexibility

Provides pain relief

Enables faster recovery time

"Homedics is committed to redefining the wellness category and delivering innovative technology that makes high performance or luxury wellness items accessible to everyone," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "Up until now, if you had pain in different parts of your body, you had to buy a completely different device at a high price point to target that body part. Our new Modulair Compression System creates accessibility to this type of device for our consumers, but also delivers the highest end of technology in our interchangeable wraps and proprietary universal controller to customize the device to your pain relief needs. This system allows those experiencing everyday life to benefit from compression massage therapy like an elite athlete."

The Modulair Compression System is available for purchase on homedics.com . Each wrap product within the Modulair Compression System suite retails for $34.99 and the universal control is sold separately for $49.99. Homedics plans to expand the wrap product line for additional target areas in the future.

As the top global manufacturer of wellness products, Homedics transforms people's daily lives by delivering high-quality, accessible value technologies that promote good health and provide attainable solutions for an improved holistic way of life including relaxation, better breathing, sleep, movement, health monitoring and more. The brand offers a single destination for accessible self-care products for everyone wherever one calls home.

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

