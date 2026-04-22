MassChallenge Partners with EasyBee AI to Scale Founder Support

As founder demand grows, MassChallenge turns to AI to preserve human attention for what matters most

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassChallenge, a global nonprofit accelerator backing founders tackling systems-critical challenges in healthcare, climate, fintech, food systems, and security, has partnered with EasyBee AI to deploy an AI-powered agent across its programs and operations.

The founders in MassChallenge's network operate in complex markets. They're navigating highly regulated industries, complex commercial ecosystems, and partner networks that can take years to build without the right access. As MassChallenge's global network has grown, so has the volume of inbound inquiries from founders, experts, operators, researchers, and industry leaders, placing increasing pressure on staff whose time is best spent helping founders accelerate real-world outcomes, pilots and partnerships.

EasyBee AI's agent handles routine inquiries in real time, providing consistent responses across channels and time zones, giving MassChallenge staff more capacity for the high-touch work that moves the needle. The deployment enables:

Immediate responses to common questions about starting a company

Reduced administrative workload for internal teams

Improved accessibility for founders operating across time zones

"MassChallenge exists to back the rare founders with the grit to take on humanity's hardest challenges," said James Fountain, Head of Technology, Data and AI at MassChallenge. "This collaboration with EasyBee gives our founders a great resource."

"Organizations like MassChallenge sit at the center of high-volume, high-impact interactions," said Dave Peak, Founder & CEO at EasyBee AI. "This is exactly where AI agents create immediate value, not by replacing people, but by enabling them to focus on what only people can do."

The partnership takes effect immediately.

About EasyBee AI

EasyBee AI (easybee.ai) builds AI agents that execute real business workflows—handling customer interactions, capturing demand, and enabling transactions in real time. Its platform helps organizations operate more efficiently by turning conversations into action. Website: https://easybee.ai

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a global institution that supports founders building solutions to complex, systems-critical challenges. Founded in Massachusetts, MassChallenge connects founders with partners, programs, and capital designed to accelerate commercialization and real-world impact. Since 2009, MassChallenge has supported more than 5,000 founders who have raised over $16B in funding and created more than 90,000 jobs. Visit masschallenge.org for more information.

SOURCE MassChallenge