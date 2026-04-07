s'more works and MassChallenge Announce Latest Startups in Flagship Traction Program from the Constellation Cohort, Supporting Cross-Border Startup Growth

Program connects Japanese startups with USA-based resources to explore U.S. market expansion

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- s'more works, in partnership with MassChallenge, today announced the latest cohort of startups participating in MassChallenge's 2026 Traction Program. The startups had previously participated in Constellation, a cross-border initiative designed to support companies exploring expansion into the United States and now continue to develop their startups through MassChallenge's Traction program.

In 2025, the Constellation Program focused on connecting high-potential startups with resources across the Boston innovation ecosystem, including mentorship, market insights, and access to industry and investor networks. Through this partnership, s'more works and MassChallenge provided structured support as participating companies evaluated and pursued opportunities beyond their home markets. Now, select startups will expand their U.S. engagement through programs based in Dallas, Texas as well as in Boston.

"There's growing interest from startups looking beyond their home markets for growth," said Chris Houlihan, Chief Growth Officer at MassChallenge. "Our Traction Program is designed to help founders by connecting them with the people, insights, and ecosystem support needed, including critical customers who can help validate and accelerate their solutions."

The 2026 cohort features five healthcare and life sciences startups from Japan selected to participate in MassChallenge's Traction Program:

By bringing together global founders and U.S.-based mentors and experts, the MassChallenge Traction Program supports more informed engagement with the U.S. market and fosters long-term ecosystem connections.

About s'more works

s'more works Inc. is a global accelerator dedicated to commercializing innovations from universities and research institutions, as well as supporting the creation of high-value businesses and new ventures for large corporations. Through strategic partnerships with top venture capitalists, accelerators, and universities, s'more works aim to enhance support for Japanese entrepreneurs, facilitate the development of high-value industries and promote globalization. https://www.smoreworks.com/

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a global institution that supports startups building solutions to complex, systems-critical challenges. Founded in Massachusetts, MassChallenge connects startups with partners, programs, and capital designed to accelerate commercialization and real-world impact. Since 2009, MassChallenge has supported more than 5,000 startups that have raised over $16B in funding and created more than 90,000 jobs. Visit masschallenge.org for more info.

SOURCE MassChallenge