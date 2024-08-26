MASSEY FERGUSON® 9S SERIES TRACTOR BRINGS EFFICIENCY AND DEPENDABILITY TO YOUR FARM

MF 9S SERIES HELPS FARMERS WHO DEMAND MORE ACHIEVE A BETTER OVERALL COST OF OWNERSHIP

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced the North American debut of the Massey Ferguson® 9S Series tractor. Designed with the farmer in mind, the MF 9S Series offers dependability and efficiency to help farmers achieve a lower overall cost of ownership. Massey Ferguson will showcase the MF 9S Series during the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, on August 27-29.

AGCO’s Massey Ferguson brand will introduce the 9S Series tractor to North American audiences at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, on August 27-29. The MF 9S Series sets a new standard when it comes to efficiency, dependability and field-proven technology.

"This machine is an industry-leading planting, baling and tillage solution, designed by and for farmers," said Brad Arnold, Vice President of Massey Ferguson North America.

Achieve Better Outcomes

The MF 9S Series sets a new standard when it comes to efficiency, dependability and field-proven technology. Its high-quality design, along with Massey Ferguson's commitment to product value, ensures farmers get into the field on time, ready to meet their optimum planting window. While in the field, operators have experienced up to a 15% reduction in fuel consumption to help reduce costs and maximize profits.

Designed with field-proven technology, including the industry-leading duo 8.4-liter AGCO Power™ engine, Dyna-VT™ transmission and Protect-U™ cab design, as seen on previous Massey Ferguson S Series models, the MF 9S delivers maximum power and efficiency for demanding implements. The 90 GPM ECO (economy) pump will allow farmers to deliver the power needed to operate the technology features on the implements they need without taking that power away from the operation of the tractor itself. Each farm and every field are different, and the ECO pump enables farmers to adapt their operations. The right ballast reduces unneeded compaction while providing high levels of traction for heavy draft work, ensuring the maximum amount of power for farmers' operations. Additionally, MF Care service comes standard on every tractor and is partnered with extended warranty options, guaranteed optimal performance, and reduced costs and servicing time.

"Massey Ferguson designed this 9S Series to have optimal power so that farmers can get the job done right night or day. When you have a short window of time to reach maximum yield potential, working in a tractor that turns night into day means more productivity," Arnold added.

In addition to money-saving power, the MF 9S Series features Massey Ferguson's exclusive Protect-U design, boasting superior cab comfort and visibility. "Massey Ferguson wanted to ensure operator comfort while making operations simpler and faster," Arnold stated.

For more information on the MF 9S Series, visit MasseyFerguson.com or stop by AGCO's booth (#1002) at the Farm Progress Show.

