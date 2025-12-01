Massimo Group Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the inclusion of Bitcoin (BTC) as part of the Company's long-term treasury reserve strategy. Initial purchases have begun in line with this framework, and the Company expects to disclose holdings in upcoming SEC filings and, as appropriate, via Form 8-K.

Key Elements of the Strategy

Funding: Primarily from operating cash flows, with optionality to use market instruments (e.g., ATM equity programs, convertible notes) subject to market conditions and required disclosures.

Primarily from operating cash flows, with optionality to use market instruments (e.g., ATM equity programs, convertible notes) subject to market conditions and required disclosures. Custody & Controls: Institutional-grade qualified custody with multi-signature/cold storage, robust internal controls, and audit-ready procedures.

Institutional-grade qualified custody with multi-signature/cold storage, robust internal controls, and audit-ready procedures. Disclosure: Holdings to be updated through quarterly filings or ad hoc 8-K/press releases as appropriate, together with risk disclosures.

If fully executed, the program is expected to represent a single-digit percentage of Massimo's total assets over the five-year period, positioning Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset rather than a core operating holding. The Company remains focused on expanding its powersports business as its primary growth drivers.

"Our decision to add Bitcoin to the corporate treasury reflects a long-term view on liquidity diversification, inflation resilience, and the maturation of digital asset infrastructure," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "We will execute prudently, disclose transparently, and manage risks rigorously in pursuit of durable shareholder value."

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

