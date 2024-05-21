Massimo Group Announces Expansion of its Manufacturing Facility in Garland, Texas

90,000 sq. ft. Warehouse Facility Expansion to Support Rapid Growth of Motor and Marine Product Verticals

GARLAND, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Garland, Texas, to support increased production across its motor and marine product verticals.

The expansion will add 90,000 sq. ft. to the existing facility. The Garland location will continue to manufacture its Pontoon Boats in its now 376,000 sq. ft. facility, of which 260,000 sq. ft. is dedicated to Massimo Motor Sports and 96,000 sq. ft. to Massimo Marine. The facility expansion is the first in a series of expansion projects to accommodate the Company's growth initiatives.

"This expansion is a timely project concurrent with the growth of both our motor and marine verticals as we ramp up our production to support increased sales," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "We continue to experience sales momentum across UTVs, ATVs, and electric bikes as well as pontoon boats, which accounted for annual revenue growth of 32% and 38%, respectively, in 2023. The expansion allows Massimo to deliver on this surging demand while making capacity for potential new product lines."

The facility sits next to a seven-acre storage area for boats in Dallas, Texas, and houses a design center, two assembly lines, quality control bay, an approximately 40,000 sq. ft. parts department, and over 30 loading docks. Structural components and other materials are sourced from a variety of suppliers. Electrical components and boat engines are procured through an exclusive arrangement with Mercury Marine. The facility is featured in the Massimo overview video linked here.

In addition to serving as the manufacturing hub for Massimo's Pontoon Boats, the facility is outfitted to efficiently palletize and shrink-wrap ATVs and UTVs, enabling the shipment of most orders to stores or distributors within three days. The majority of the Company's inventory is directly imported from its manufacturer network to its Garland facility where they undergo assembly, accessorization, and inspection before shipment to a distributor or directly to the customer, except for its pontoon boats, which are wholly manufactured at the Garland facility.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland.

For more information, visit massimomotor.com, massimomarine.com, and massimoelectric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group