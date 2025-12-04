Massimo Group Announces Formation of AI Robotics Division, Expanding Into Global Automation and Smart-Systems Markets

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) today announced the establishment of Massimo AI Technology, Inc, a 100% subsidiary of Massimo Group, marking a measured and strategic step into the expanding global markets for industrial and service robotics. This initiative supports the company's long-term roadmap to broaden its technology capabilities and develop new growth avenues beyond its established powersports and electric vehicle businesses.

Advancing Massimo's Technology Roadmap

The new division will focus on developing practical, scalable robotic systems that complement Massimo's strengths in manufacturing. Initial development areas include:

Industrial automation platforms

Logistics and warehouse assistance solutions

Massimo's robotics programs are currently in early research and development phases, with commercialization timelines to be communicated as progress is achieved.

Building a Robust Robotics Supply & Manufacturing Foundation

Massimo is assembling an integrated supply platform to support future robotics products, including:

Core mechanical and electrical systems

Control hardware and embedded computing

Sensor integration and machine-vision technologies

Scalable manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance processes

This foundation is intended to enhance Massimo's ability to deliver competitive, cost-effective robotics solutions at scale as global automation markets evolve.

Leadership Commentary — David Shan

"Expanding into robotics is a natural extension of the manufacturing capabilities we've developed over the past decade," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Massimo Group. "Our experience in electric systems, manufacturing, and global operations provides a strong foundation as we begin building the next phase of our technology portfolio. We will approach robotics thoughtfully—focusing on areas where we can deliver practical value and long-term opportunity for our shareholders."

Strategic Value for Investors

The formation of the AI Robotics Division is expected to:

Broaden Massimo's technology base

Provide potential entry points into high-growth automation sectors

Diversify long-term revenue opportunities

Strengthen the company's positioning as a technology-forward manufacturer

Massimo will provide updates on development milestones and potential commercialization pathways as work advances through early-stage research and prototyping.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

