Massimo Group to Debut Second-Generation MVR HVAC Pro Series at 2026 PGA Show

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and emerging electric mobility solutions, today announced plans to debut its second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series at the 2026 PGA Show, taking place January 20–23, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Massimo 2026 PGA Show - Orlando Convention Center

The MVR HVAC Pro Series includes the MVR HVAC Pro, designed for golf course and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) applications, and the MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro, a utility-focused model engineered for grounds maintenance and commercial fleet use. Both models feature fully enclosed cabins with integrated heating and air-conditioning systems, reflecting Massimo's continued investment in higher-value, all-weather electric vehicle platforms.

Addressing Operational and Seasonal Limitations

Traditional open-air golf carts and utility vehicles are often constrained by extreme heat, cold, rain, and humidity—conditions that can shorten golf seasons, reduce productivity, and limit year-round utilization. The MVR HVAC Pro Series is designed to address these challenges through:

All-weather operation — Fully enclosed cabins help protect occupants from environmental exposure, supporting more consistent use across diverse climates.

Extended duty cycles — Advanced 48-volt electric platforms, with AGM or lithium-ion battery configurations, are designed to support extended daily operation for golf, maintenance, and commercial fleet applications.

Health, comfort, and accessibility considerations — Climate-controlled cabins may help reduce heat stress and fatigue, particularly for older golfers and users with mobility considerations, supporting longer and more frequent usage.

Utility-focused versatility — The Cargo Max Pro configuration supports payloads and attachments commonly used by groundskeepers, resorts, security teams, municipalities, and commercial operators.

Large and Expanding Market Opportunity

Industry research firms estimate the global golf cart and electric utility vehicle market to be in the multi-billion-dollar range, with estimates generally ranging from approximately $2–$3.5 billion in 2026. The market is projected to continue growing over the next decade as electric vehicle adoption expands beyond traditional golf course use into resorts, campuses, airports, gated communities, municipalities, and commercial fleet environments. Published forecasts from firms such as Research Nester and Mordor Intelligence cite expected compound annual growth rates in the mid-single to high-single digits, driven by electrification trends, sustainability initiatives, and demand for more versatile, higher-comfort vehicles.

Management believes that the current global golf cart and electric utility vehicle market provides a meaningful long-term opportunity for differentiated, all-weather electric platforms that address the operational and seasonal limitations of traditional open-air vehicles.

Technology Roadmap, Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and Early Commercial Engagement

The second-generation MVR platform incorporates proprietary software-driven controls designed to support enhanced vehicle management, intelligent system optimization, and future fleet-level functionality. The Company is also advancing its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support intelligent diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and future smart-vehicle applications. These initiatives reflect Massimo's broader strategy to combine hardware innovation with software intelligence, positioning the Company for the next phase of smart mobility and connected utility vehicles.

Following refinements to the second-generation design, Massimo reports receiving encouraging interest from U.S. dealers, golf courses, resorts, and commercial operators, including letters of intent and preliminary purchase discussions. Management believes this early engagement reflects growing demand for enclosed, climate-controlled electric vehicles capable of operating reliably across diverse geographic and weather conditions.

"The second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series reflects the progress we are making as we expand into more advanced, higher-value electric platforms," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "By addressing weather-related limitations and operational inefficiencies, we believe this product line has the potential to enhance course utilization, fleet productivity, and overall user experience. The PGA Show provides an important opportunity to engage with industry partners as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

PGA Show Participation

PGA Show attendees are invited to visit the Massimo booth for product demonstrations, discussions regarding dealer and fleet programs, and an overview of customization and partnership opportunities. The PGA Show is a trade-only event; registration is required through the official PGA Show website.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

Vice President

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

