Massimo Group Announces Initial Commercial Commitments for New AI-Enabled Product Category

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and emerging technology products, today announced that it has secured initial commercial commitments from third-party customers for a new AI-enabled product category under development, representing an important milestone in the Company's expansion into emerging technology markets.

Through its subsidiary, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, the Company has entered into formal commercial arrangements, including a signed sales contract and related letter of intent, with an unaffiliated U.S.-based customer. The agreements contemplate an initial purchase of up to 5,000 units, with an aggregate contract value of approximately $19.7 million, subject to delivery, fulfillment milestones, and customary commercial and regulatory conditions.

The Company believes these agreements reflect customer confidence in Massimo's ability to source, distribute, and support advanced technology products through its existing operational, logistics, and compliance infrastructure. Management believes the commitments provide early validation of market demand and demonstrate the Company's capability to execute commercial transactions beyond its traditional product categories.

"We view these initial commitments as a meaningful signal of customer demand for new technology-driven offerings," said a spokesperson for Massimo Group. "While we remain disciplined in our execution and disclosure, we believe that these agreements support our strategy of leveraging Massimo's platform and distribution capabilities to pursue adjacent growth opportunities."

At this stage, the Company is not disclosing product branding, manufacturing partners, or customer identities, consistent with confidentiality obligations and standard commercial practice. Additional information may be provided as commercialization progresses and as the Company determines appropriate timing for further disclosure.

Although the Company has executed formal agreements reflecting defined commercial terms, investors are cautioned that the actual revenue recognition, delivery timing, and financial impact remain subject to various contingencies and performance under the contracts. As such, there can be no assurance regarding the anticipated timing or the possibility that the full contract value will be successfully realized in future periods.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

