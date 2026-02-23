Massimo Group Announces Sentinel 770 HVAC UTV Launch and Opens Pre-Orders

Second Sentinel platform release builds on 570 success as dealer sales surge over 100% Year-over-Year

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and equipment, today announced the launch of its new Sentinel 770 HVAC UTV, with pre-orders now open. This marks the Company's second Sentinel release following the successful introduction of the Sentinel 570 HVAC model.

The Sentinel 770 HVAC is a premium, fully enclosed UTV designed for year-round performance and comfort, with an MSRP of $16,999. Pre-order units are expected to begin shipping by April 30, 2026.

Massimo Sentinel 770 HVAC UTV

Key features include:

Fully enclosed cabin with heating & air conditioning

Touchscreen navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electric power steering

Front and rear cameras

6-inch speakers

"The Sentinel 770 represents the next step in our strategic powersports expansion," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "Following the strong reception of the Sentinel 570, we are continuing to build a scalable product platform that delivers premium HVAC-equipped models at compelling price points. With dealer sales up over 100% year-over-year, this launch further strengthens our momentum and positions us well for the upcoming Sentinel 1500, which we believe will be a game changer for our brand."

The 770 expands Massimo's premium HVAC-equipped lineup, providing dealers with a higher-displacement upsell opportunity and strengthening the Company's position in the fast-growing climate-controlled UTV segment.

With accelerating dealer growth, disciplined product expansion, and a clear roadmap that includes the forthcoming Sentinel 1500, Massimo continues to execute on its long-term strategy—driving value for dealer partners, investors and shareholders as the Company moves into 2026.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the launch, production and shipment timing of the Sentinel 770 HVAC, and the planned introduction of the Sentinel 1500. Actual outcomes may differ if pre-orders do not convert into sales, if supply chain or regulatory issues delay production or deliveries, or if market acceptance is lower than anticipated. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Massimo Group cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Massimo Group's control.

