Massimo Group Announces Strategic Asset-Management Collaboration to Deploy BTC Treasury Capital into Regulated Digital-Asset Infrastructure

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with iZUMi Finance to establish a regulated, principal-protected digital-asset liquidity program supporting the Company's long-term treasury strategy. The initiative follows Massimo's recently announced acquisition of Bitcoin as part of its diversified corporate reserve approach.

Massimo Digital Asset Management

Under the collaboration, Massimo will deploy compliant BTC from its corporate treasury into a Strategic DeFi Liquidity Fund, developed by Massimo in partnership with iZUMi, to support liquidity depth and ecosystem development within a designated blockchain ecosystem. The program is structured to maintain full principal protection, while enabling Massimo to participate in a regulated environment that supports emerging financial technologies.

Key Program Terms

Scalable BTC Deployment: Massimo may deploy treasury BTC into the program according to its allocation strategy.

Massimo may deploy treasury BTC into the program according to its allocation strategy. Principal Protection: The structure maintains 100% protection of the BTC deployed, with no protocol-level exposure.

The structure maintains 100% protection of the BTC deployed, with no protocol-level exposure. Ecosystem Incentives: The program allows for potential ecosystem rewards associated with participation, subject to duration requirements and market conditions.

The program allows for potential ecosystem rewards associated with participation, subject to duration requirements and market conditions. Liquidity Support: BTC deployed through the program is used to support regulated DeFi markets, including lending, stablecoin frameworks, decentralized trading systems, and derivatives infrastructure.

Strategic Benefits for Shareholders and Investors

Enhanced Treasury Utility

Massimo's participation in the program may increase the strategic utility of its BTC holdings while maintaining a conservative risk posture.

Entry into Regulated Digital-Asset Infrastructure

The collaboration provides Massimo with a structured path to participate in blockchain-based financial systems designed to meet institutional and regulatory standards.

Elevated Market Positioning

As a Nasdaq-listed issuer engaging in compliant digital-asset treasury deployment, Massimo strengthens its position as an emerging participant in regulated blockchain financial strategies.

Potential Long-Term Capital Efficiency

Ecosystem rewards, where available, may contribute incremental value to the Company's treasury over time, subject to market conditions, performance, and regulatory compliance.

Implementation Plan

Following standard onboarding procedures, Massimo's BTC will be wrapped and bridged using approved infrastructure before deployment under iZUMi's liquidity strategy. A joint communication effort is planned once the initial deployment phase is completed.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group